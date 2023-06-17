Netflix is currently showing off their upcoming slate at TUDUM Global Event in Brazil, and one of its most eagerly awaited series, Berlin, has been given a new teaser ahead of its release later this year. A prequel series to Money Heist, the series sees Pedro Alonso return to the role of Andrés de Fonollosa, aka Berlin.

The prequel series also stars Michelle Jenner as Keila, Begoña Vargas as Cameron, Julio Peña as Roi, Tristán Ulloa as Damián, and Joel Sánchez as Bruce. As is the case with all prequels, there is scope for more characters to make an appearance as the series progresses. The series is co-written by Alex Pina, David Oliva, David Barrocal, and Esther Martinez Lobato.

Money Heist was a phenomenon for Netflix. It originally aired on Antena 3 in Spain, before being acquired for international distribution for the streaming platform. The series aired its final episode in December 2021, with the series garnering over 190 million viewing hours within its first week. The series received critical acclaim for its plot, score, humor and characters.

Image via Netflix

Money Heist, also known as La Casa de Papel, captivated audiences around the world and became a global phenomenon. There are several factors that contributed to its immense popularity. The series stood out for its gripping and intricate storyline, which follows a group of criminals who, under the guidance of a mastermind known as "The Professor," execute a meticulously planned heist on the Royal Mint of Spain and later the Bank of Spain.

The high-stakes plot, filled with unexpected twists, turns, and clever strategies, kept viewers on the edge of their seats, constantly guessing and eager for more. Each member of the heist crew has a distinct personality, background, and motivation, making them multidimensional and engaging. The character arcs and relationships that unfold throughout the series create emotional connections with the audience, enhancing their investment in the story.

The show also resonated with viewers due to its underlying themes of resistance, rebellion, and the pursuit of justice. The heist itself is not just about money but serves as a symbol of defiance against an unjust system. It also employed clever storytelling techniques, such as non-linear narration and the use of flashbacks, which added depth and suspense to the narrative. It kept viewers engaged and challenged their perceptions of time and events.

You can see the first teaser for Berlin, from the world of Money Heist, down below.