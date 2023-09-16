Money Heist, also known as La Casa de Papel, has emerged as one of the most successful and globally beloved series in recent years. This Spanish crime drama, created by Álex Pina, became a global phenomenon by keeping viewers on the edge of their seats with suspenseful twists and high-stakes scenarios, all while addressing themes of justice, rebellion, and the blurred lines between right and wrong.

The series owes much of its overwhelming popularity and success to its richly developed characters, each meticulously crafted with unique personalities, motivations, and backstories. Its ability to make viewers invest in the lives and fates of the deeply flawed yet highly likable robbers is, in hindsight, a gamble, but a gamble that has proven to be worth taking. From the enigmatic Professor (Álvaro Morte) to the rebellious Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó), Money Heist’s characters have become icons in their own right and are a testament to the power of storytelling, making even the most morally ambiguous figures endearing and ensuring their place in the hearts of fans worldwide.

10 Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri)

Alicia Sierra, portrayed by Najwa Nimri, is an enigmatic character introduced as an intelligent and relentless police inspector tasked with bringing down the gang of robbers led by the Professor (Álvaro Morte). She is known for her cunning tactics, sharp wit, and strong determination, which make her an intimidating opponent. As the series progresses, her moral dilemmas blur the lines between law enforcement and personal desires.

Despite initially being a character that many despised, her determination to uncover the truth, even if it means going against her colleagues, and her eventual coalition with the Professor resonated with viewers. Alicia Sierra's character from a ruthless inspector to a collaborator by the end of the series leaves the viewers with no choice but to cheer for her.

9 Rio (Miguel Herrán)

Initially introduced as a young and timid hacker, Rio (Miguel Herrán) becomes an integral member of the heist crew. He is portrayed as intelligent and tech-savvy, skills which are essential for the group's plans. Throughout the series, his character experiences growth and challenges, including a romantic relationship with Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó) and the trauma of capture and torture by law enforcement.

Rio's likability stems from his vulnerability, as viewers witness his journey from being insecure to a confident young man. Moreover, his deep connection with Tokyo and loyalty to the gang also make him highly personable. Rio's character arc showcases personal development and resilience, contributing to his popularity among fans of the series.

8 Stockholm/Mónica (Esther Acebo)

Mónica (Esther Acebo), also known by her alias Stockholm, initially works as the secretary to Arturo Román (Enrique Arce) at the Royal Mint of Spain, where the first heist took place. As the series progresses, she unexpectedly falls in love with Denver (Jaime Lorente), who spared her life, and eventually becomes involved with the gang.

Mónica’s significant transformation from a submissive role to a woman who seizes control of her destiny is nothing short of impressive. Her love story with Denver adds emotional depth to her character, and her ability to navigate her dual roles ultimately makes her a beloved and pivotal figure in the series.

7 Lisbon/Inspector Raquel Murillo (Itziar Ituño)

Lisbon, also known as Inspector Raquel Murillo and later adopting the codename, is a significant character in the series. Portrayed by Itziar Ituño, she begins as a determined police investigator assigned to capture the heist gang led by the Professor (Álvaro Morte). Over the course of the series, her character experiences an evolving moral compass that turns into a dramatic shift, eventually joining the gang and becoming an integral part of their plans. Viewers witness her internal conflict as she grapples with her loyalty to the law and her growing love for the Professor and the gang.

Her journey from a rigid law enforcer to a morally ambiguous ally and heist accomplice humanizes her character, making her relatable and appealing. This drastic transformation pushes the viewers to warm up to her character and approve of her love story with the Professor.

6 Denver (Jaime Lorente)

Denver, played by Jaime Lorente, is one of the central characters and the son of another gang member, Moscow (Paco Tous). His character is characterized by compassion, sensitivity, and his distinctive laugh, which becomes a memorable trademark. With a strong emotional resonance, Denver often lets his emotions take over and dictate his actions, even if that means disobeying the rules and endangering the heist’s master plan.

Despite his insecurities, Denver's willingness to learn and adapt makes him relatable and lovable. His character development from a nervous outsider to a cherished member of the gang makes him a fan-favorite character. Moreover, Denver’s unlikely love story with ex-hostage turned fellow gang member Monica (Esther Acebo), codenamed Stockholm, adds a romantic subplot and depth to the series.

5 Berlin (Pedro Alonso)

As the mastermind behind the heists, Berlin (Pedro Alonso) exudes charisma and intelligence. Berlin's personality is marked by arrogance, ruthlessness, and a penchant for manipulation. His character is driven by a desire for control and perfection, often making him the primary antagonist within the gang. Despite his cold exterior, however, lies an enigmatic charm that both repels and fascinates the audience. Berlin's role adds tension and unpredictability to the series, making him one of its most compelling and controversial figures.

Berlin's character arc in the Money Heist series is a journey from being the heist's cunning mastermind to revealing his layers of vulnerability and humanity, particularly when he sacrifices himself and meets his fate in order to save the gang. His character represents the blurred lines between hero and villain, making him likable in a paradoxical way, ultimately contributing to the richness of the series. Many fans were left heartbroken after Money Heist came to an end, but fear not, a spin-off series based on Berlin is set to release at the end of the year.

4 Helsinki (Darko Perić)

Helsinki, portrayed by actor Darko Peric, serves as one of the core members of the heist gang. Despite his intimidating appearance, Helsinki is a compassionate and gentle character, often displaying empathy and kindness within the group. Additionally, Helsinki's sexual orientation is portrayed with subtlety and sensitivity, making it a fundamental part of his character without being overly sensationalized. His representation is crucial as it helps break stereotypes by presenting a gay character who is both tough and compassionate, challenging conventional expectations. Moreover, Helsinki's acceptance within the heist crew underscores themes of unity and sends a positive message about inclusivity and acceptance.

Helsinki encapsulates the saying that actions speak louder than words. His unwavering loyalty to the gang, combined with his endearing moments of vulnerability and humor, easily makes him one of the most likable characters of the series. Viewers witness his evolution from a stoic enforcer to a character who experiences emotional growth and forms meaningful relationships with his fellow robbers. Though a man of few words, his interactions, particularly with his twin brother Oslo (Roberto García Ruiz) and heist member Nairobi (Alba Flores), emphasize his generosity and capacity for warmth.

3 Nairobi (Alba Flores)

Nairobi (Alba Flores) is the group's meticulous and efficient counterfeiter, known for her leadership skills and relentless dedication to the heist. As the series progresses, Nairobi quickly evolves into a natural leader and the emotional anchor for the gang, often providing emotional support to her fellow robbers. Her character stands out for her strong sense of morality and ability to keep calm under pressure.

Nairobi’s painful backstory and dedication to the heist, which ultimately resulted in her tragic death, is a heartbreaking culmination of her character development, serving as a stark reminder of the high-stakes nature of the narrative. Her ability to find humanity amidst chaos and her courage in the face of adversity makes her one of the most beloved and relatable characters in the show.

2 Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó)

As the narrator of the series, Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó) serves as the audience's gateway into the heist's world, meticulously unfolding the events and describing the emotions of the heist members. Throughout the series, Tokyo is known for her strong-willed and impulsive nature, which often leads the gang into daring escapades and precarious situations. Though her impulsiveness often gets her teammates into trouble, her fierce loyalty to the gang and her relationships, particularly her romance with Rio (Miguel Herrán) and tight-knit relationship with the Professor (Álvaro Morte), make her a cherished and exciting character to watch.

From a troubled past and a life of crime to becoming the heart and soul of the heist, Tokyo's journey is a rollercoaster of emotions and transformation. Her demise is heartbreaking yet vital to the series, as it represents her growth from a troubled criminal to a fearless leader who puts the gang's mission above herself. It also serves as an impactful moment that not only highlights the all-or-nothing nature of the heist but also symbolizes the theme of sacrifice that runs throughout the show.

1 The Professor (Álvaro Morte)

The Professor (Álvaro Morte) is the enigmatic mastermind and leader behind the heists. He is known for his meticulous planning, brilliant strategizing, and calm demeanor. The Professor orchestrates every detail with precision and maintains a careful distance from the actual heists in the event of things going awry. His actions throughout the series depict him as a complex character driven by a desire to execute the perfect heist while maintaining a moral code, which aims to minimize harm to the hostages.

Though initially portrayed as a brilliant and detached deviser, he transforms into a more vulnerable and empathetic figure as he becomes emotionally entangled with his heist crew and their welfare. In exuding the role of a paternal figure, the gang does anything to satisfy the Professor and execute his plans well. Additionally, the unexpected romance between him and Inspector Raquel Murillo/Lisbon (Itziar Ituño) added a dilemma, as he never considered falling in love as part of the plan. Morte’s nuanced portrayal of The Professor makes it impossible for the heist gang and us, the viewers, to do anything but root for him.

