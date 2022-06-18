In 2017, Money Heist premiered on Netflix and grew to become one of the world’s biggest sensations. The Spanish drama crime series follows the grand schemes of the Professor and his team as they attempt to rob €984 million from the Royal Mint of Spain, followed by a second heist on the Bank of Spain. The series was the most-followed series on Netflix for six consecutive weeks, garnering a huge Twitter following, and not to mention, a massive fanbase.

Fast forward to 2022. Netflix revealed an upcoming Korean remake of the show, aptly titled Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area. The series is set in the same fictional universe as the original show, with North and South Korea on the brink of reunification after 80 years. However, a heist team has been working underground to steal the nation’s brand-new unified currency straight from the Korea Unified mint. With a top-class comrade of thieves, they attempt to rob 4 trillion won (approximately USD $3 billion) before South Korean negotiation specialist Seon Woo-jin (Kim Yunjin) and former North Korean special agent Cha Moohyuk (Kim Seung-o) get to them.

Check out who’s playing who in Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area with this handy guide.

Image via Netflix

Yoo Ji-tae as the Professor

Image via Netflix

Yoo Ji-tae plays the Professor, the brains behind the megaheist. True to his name, he is a genius mastermind with a solid knack coming up with strategies to get the job down. Just like the Professor in the original Money Heist series, the Professor in Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area has the heist cemented in his mind, and plans the entire ordeal based on his vision and principles.

After launching his acting career in 1998, Ji-tae skyrocketed to fame in the movie industry with films like Attack the Gas Station and One Fine Spring Day. His is well-known for his iconic role in the 2003 thriller Oldboy, playing the main antagonist Lee Woo-jin.

Image via Netflix

Park Hae-soo plays Berlin, a North Korean prisoner who escaped after suffering in a concentration camp for the past 24 years. With a burning rebellious spirit and a brutally honest personality, he has the leadership qualities to command the heist team. Berlin is a huge believer using fear and division to achieve absolute control over his team.

Hae-soo came to international fame after his groundbreaking performance as Cho Sang-woo in the groundbreaking Netflix series Squid Game. Previously, he won Best New Actor at the prestigious The Seoul Awards for his performance as the lead character in Prison Playbook.

Jeon Jong-seo as Tokyo

Image via Netflix

Jeon Jong-seo plays Tokyo, a North Korean citizen who moved to South Korea as an immigrant hoping to turn over a new leaf and start a better life. Unfortunately, life in South Korea doesn’t turn out the way she wants to. On the the verge of giving up, the Professor approaches her and asks her to be a part of his heist plan. Little does Tokyo know that her decision will impact the entire way the scheme plays out.

Jong-seo made headlines in the Korean acting scene with her titular role in the film The Call. She received an award for Best Actress at the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards.. The actress is set to star in the upcoming Netflix show Ballerina, set for release in 2023.

Lee Won-jong as Moscow

Image via Netflix

Lee Won-jon plays Moscow, a simple man and expert miner. With his mining abilities, Moscow is primarily responsible for digging out the exit during the heist. He is a huge fatherly figure, and only wishes to have a normal life with his son. Won-jong is a seasoned actor whose career dates back to 1998. A familiar face in Korean TV and movies, Won-jong has won a total of four awards, including the Excellence Award, Actor in a Weekly Drama at the 2008 KBS Drama Awards.

Kim Ji-hoon as Denver

Image via Netflix

Kim Ji-hoon plays Denver, Moscow’s lively and troublesome son. Once a notorious backstreet gang member, he is incredibly multi-faceted and knows how to utilize his abilities to his advantage. With his friendly and emotional demeanor, Denver brings in a refreshing air into the team. Just like Jong-seo, Ji-hoon is also confirmed to make an appearance in the Ballerina. The actor is famous for his previous work in romantic comedies like The Golden Age of Daughters-in-Law and Stars Falling from the Sky.

Jang Yoon-ju as Nairobi

Image via Netflix

Jang Yoon-ju plays Nairobi, a highly intelligible swindler who know her way around the deceitful world of counterfeits. The actress, known for her versatility, got her big break in the industry when she started modeling in 1997. As one of the most respectable models in the country, Yoon-ju has hosted Korea's Next Top Model. Besides modeling, Yoon-ju is radio DJ and experience actress, debuting in 2015 in the crime thriller Veteran.

Lee Hyun-woo as Rio

Image via Netflix

Lee Hyun-woo plays Rio, the expert hacker of the heist team. After dropping out from medical school, Rio switched career paths and is now in charge of disrupting the Korea Unified Mint’s meticulous security system.

Hyun-woo started acting when he was only nine years old, and starred in period dramas like The Return of Iljimae and Queen Seondeok. The actor is notable for playing a North Korean spy in Secretly, Greatly. Funnily enough, this is not Hyun-woo’s first time playing a genius hacker - he took on a similar role in the 2014 film The Con Artists.

Lee Kyu-ho as Oslo and Kim Ji-hun as Helsinki

Image via Netflix

Lee Kyu-ho and Kim Ji-hun play Oslo and Helsinki respectively, a pair of ethnic Koreans who were once part of a violent Chinese gang. Together, they ensure that the heist team has the arsenal necessary to break into the Korea Unified Mint. Ji-hun is known for his recurring role as Byeon Ji Woong in The Good Detective. Meanwhile, Kyu-ho was featured in the 2019 drama Jazzy Misfits.

The Taskforce

Image via Netflix

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area wouldn’t be complete without its elite taskforce. Spearheading the investigations into the heist are Seon Woo-jin (Kim Yun-jin) and Cho Moo-hyuk (Kim Sung-oh). Prior to this show, Yun-jin made an appearance in the hit TV series Lost. Meanwhile, Sung-oh has played supporting roles in Secret Garden and The Man from Nowhere.