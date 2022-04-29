Fans looking forward to Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area can expect the spinoff series to be available to stream sooner rather than later. Netflix has announced that Part 1 will premiere on June 24.

Part 1 will consist of the first six episodes of the series. Netflix also released a new poster for the series that features a white mask with a giant smile. Where the original series used a Salvador Dalí mask, the spinoff series has opted for a traditional Korean Hahoe mask. At the top of the poster, fingers can be seen holding onto the mask — under the eye on the right, a few drops of blood can be seen.

The spinoff is based on the Spanish series Money Heist, also known as La Casa de Papel. It ran on Antena 3 Television and later Netflix from 2017 to 2021. However, this version takes place in a world where the Korean Peninsula is facing reunification. The new version will star Yoo Ji-tae (as the Professor), Kim Yunjin (as Seon Woojin), Park Hae-soo (as Berlin), June Jong-seo (as Tokyo), Lee Wong-jong (as Moscow), Park Myung-hoon (as Cho Youngmin), Kim Sung-o (as Cha Moohyuk), Kim Ji-hun (as Denver), Jang Yoon-ju (as Nairobi), Lee Joobeen (as Yun Misun), Lee Hyun-woo (as Rio), Kim Ji-hoon (as Helsinki), and Lee Kyu-ho (as Oslo).

"As an actor and as a fan of the series, I want to thank the cast and crew of Money Heist for the great series they have created," Hae-soo previously said about the series. "We are looking forward to sharing the Korean version of Money Heist with you in 2022." The series was written by Ryu Yong-jae, Kim Hwan-chae, and Chloe Sung-jun. Kim Hong-sun directed the series' episodes. This isn't the only upcoming Money Heist series that Netflix has in development. In December 2021, it was announced that a spin-off series was being developed which would be focused on Berlin, played by Pedro Alonso in the original series — it is planned to premiere on Netflix in 2023.

Breaking up the season into two parts is becoming more common for many Netflix original series. The fifth and final season of the original Spanish series was divided into two parts that were released three months apart. Season 4 of the hit series Stranger Things is also being split into two parts, with the first part premiering in late May, and the second part premiering in early July.

The first six episodes of Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area will premiere on Netflix on June 24. In the meantime, fans can watch the original series, which is available to stream in its entirety on Netflix. Check out the new poster down below.

