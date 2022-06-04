The Korean adaptation of Netflix’s incredibly popular Spanish series Money Heist (La Casa de Papel), titled Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, has finally gotten a trailer showcasing snippets of the very ambitious heist the series will be attempting to pull off.

The original Money Heist, created by Álex Pina, went on for five seasons. The series followed two separate complex heists, one on the Royal Mint of Spain, and the other on the Bank of Spain. The show went on to win in the 'Best Drama Series' category at the 46th International Emmy Awards. Pina will be returning to the franchise as executive producer for the new series.

The plan in Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area also comes from the mind of the brilliant professor, not played by Álvaro Morte but by Yoo Ji-tae this time. Amid the country’s reunification, the Professor approaches Tokyo (Jeon Jong-seo), who was grappling with the harsh reality of capitalism, and tempts her into joining his plan to steal a whopping 4 trillion Won from the Korea Unified Mint. In order to enact this plan, the Professor assembles a crew of top-class thieves, who hide their identities, not behind the Salvador Dalí masks from the original series, but under Hahoe masks, which are traditional Korean masks dating back centuries.

The Professor’s aim with the heist is to overturn the unfairness created in this capitalist society; however, not everything goes according to plan as the trailer shows. While onsite, the crew’s commander – Berlin, played by Squid Game’s Park Hae-soo, separates the hostages according to their nationality, either North or South, which makes the tensions soar even higher. A joint task force with South Korean negotiation specialist Seon Woo-jin (Kim Yun-jin) and former North Korean special agent Cha Moo-hyuk (Kim Sung-oh) will attempt to put an end to the heist.

First announced in 2020, Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area is directed by Kim Hong-sun and written by Ryu Yong-jae, Kim Hwan-chae, and Choe Sung-jun. The series is produced by BH Entertainment and Zium Content.

Regarding the Korean Peninsula backdrop, Ryu stated: "I thought it would make a compelling story if an added layer of North and South Korea can influence people's trust and the need to cooperate with each other.” Yoo has also stated: "The idea of a Joint Economic Area itself is unique and special along with the actors' great acting, which will truly win over the audience's hearts."

Alongside Yoo Ji-tae, Jeon Jong-seo, Park Hae-soo, Kim Yun-jin, and Kim Sung-oh, other members of the cast include Lee Won-jong as Moscow, Kim Ji-hoon as Denver, Jang Yoon-ju as Nairobi, Lee Hyun-woo as Rio, Kim Ji-hun as Helsinki, Lee Kyu-ho as Oslo, Lee Joo-bin as Yun Misun, and Park Myung-hoon as Cho Youngmin.

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area Part 1 is premiering this month on June 24 on Netflix. Watch the trailer below: