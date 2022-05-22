Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area is set to put a spin on the popular Netflix series when the first part of the new series hits the streaming service on June 24. Just about a month ahead of its debut, a new trailer has been released showing off the upcoming series in all of its glory, giving a look at these familiar yet different characters as they plan on pulling off a giant heist as a reunification effort by North and South Korea occurs.

The new trailer gives a look at the conflict that led to the unification of the Koreas, which also leads to the minting of a new united currency for the new economic union. Even though everyone thought that the two nations coming together would be an improvement, the reality is that the average person continued to suffer financially while the rich continued to get richer. With nothing left to lose, the gang of criminals hatches the plan to pull off one big-money heist, with them dawning the familiar red jumpsuits that fans of the original series will know all too well.

Based on Netflix's Spanish series Money Heist, also known as La Casa de Papel which ran on the streaming service from 2017 to 2021, this new version of the show will take familiar characters such as the mastermind behind the entire heist the Professor, played by Yoo Ji-tae (Oldboy), and Tokyo being played by Jeon Jong-seo. The cast for the upcoming series also includes Squid Game star Park Hae-soo as Berlin, Lee Wong-jong as Moscow, Park Myung-hoon as Cho Youngmin, Kim Sung-o as Cha Moohyuk, Kim Ji-hun as Denver, Jang Yoon-ju as Nairobi, Lee Joobeen as Yun Misun, Lee Hyun-woo as Rio, Kim Ji-hoon as Helsinki, and Lee Kyu-ho as Oslo.

Not only is Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area coming to Netflix, but another series based on the original show was announced to be in development back in December 2021. The upcoming spin-off series that is being developed is set to focus on Berlin, played by Pedro Alonso in the original series. This upcoming series is planned to premiere on Netflix sometime in 2023.

The upcoming season of Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area will consist of a total of 12 episodes with the first part of the season containing the first six episodes, which will all premiere on Netflix on June 24. You can check out the new trailer for the upcoming series down below.

