Tales of breaking into highly secure facilities have had a brilliant lure for many audiences the world over. From the multi-season run for the Spanish crime series, Money Heist aka La Casa de Papel to the Korean adaptation, Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, Netflix has been offering up vault-cracking tales and now the streamer has dropped an official teaser for the second season of the Korean adaptation. It’s all getting out of hand – or is it?

The minute-long trailer begins with a subtle warning, “Tomorrow, we’re going to get out of here.” Just like in the original Spanish series, the Professor (Yoo Ji-tae) from an off-site location has led a team of thieves into the mint of a unified Korea. Just when the North and South are close to some form of unification, these thieves made up of individuals have broken into the mint where the unified currency is being printed, and they mean to get out – whatever that might mean.

The trailer along with the aforementioned warning opens to a task force seeking to breach the mint with the crew holed up inside. While the crew prepares to make away with the loot from the mint, the Professor makes a bold claim of seeking “to let the world know who the real thieves are.” Could it be that the brilliant mastermind has uncovered some nefarious dealings that have come from the unification of the North and South and the mint itself? However, a gamble has been made, and an off-screen voice is poised to be perhaps the task force’s “nightmare.”

Image via Netflix

RELATED: The Best Korean Dramas on Netflix Right Now

The Professor returns on-screen to announce that the crew plans to make its getaway “amid the chaos” and it seems they have sown quite a lot of it at the moment. The unified task force has now realized that the heist team has an accomplice on the outside. That accomplice is revealed to be Seoul (Lim Ji-yeon) as the trailer begins to wrap with the chaos sown on the outside getting an extensive look.

When the first part of the series premiered in June, the series saw itself shoot up the standings on Netflix’s viewership charts. Within the first three days of its release, the series was played a stunning 33.7 million hours on the streamer. The show went on to top the non-English charts of the streamer while nabbing the third spot as the third most-watched series overall at the time. The show followed the trend of Korean dramas continuing to perform well for Netflix.

This second part of the series will consist of only six episodes. Kim Hong-Sun will direct Part 2 and the cast of the series will include starring, Kim Yunjin, Park Hae-soo, and Jun Jong-seo among others.

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area Part 2 will premiere on Netflix on December 9. Watch the teaser below: