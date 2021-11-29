Ahead of the final installment of Netflix's Money Heist, makeup company NYX has launched a Money Heist-themed collection of products. The collection contains two eyeshadow palettes, two highlighters, an ink eyeliner, five eyeliner pencils, two lipsticks, as well as a Dalí mask handheld mirror and a gold bar highlighter brush. NYX is also offering a Money Heist Vault kit which includes both eyeshadow palettes, one lipstick, the ink eyeliner, and one highlighter.

The main draw of this collection is definitely the Dalí mask eyeshadow palette which contains 32 shades with shimmer, glitter, and matte finishes. There is a shade named for each core member of the team—"Helsinki" is a beautiful shimmering pink, "Lisboa" is a dark glittery teal, and "The Professor" is a deep, blendable matte brown. The shadow names also feature several references to the show itself with "In The Bank," a soft, pale pink, "Print Money," a glittery green/gold combo, and "Boom Boom Ciao," a stunning shimmery red. The palette naturally leans into reds and gold tones, given the visuals of the show, which also makes it a great choice for fans looking for a good holiday palette. With plenty of neutral shades mixed in among the glitz and glam, fans can easily get use out of this one all year round.

The smaller, 9-shadow palette features mostly red tones inspired by The Professor (Álvaro Morte) with the shade names, "Sergio," "Mastermind," and "Perfect Plan" and more. The lipsticks are named for Tokio (Úrsula Corberó) and Nairobi (Alba Flores), with "Tokio" being a classic, bold red, and "Nairobi" a dark, berry shade. The highlighters are available in classic gold and rose gold, and they are packaged to look like the gold bricks our heroes are trying to smuggle out of the bank.

Money Heist follows a small group of criminals who decide to pull off the world's greatest heist, by robbing the Royal Mint of Spain. Over the course of the first two seasons, we watch these characters fall in love and create powerful enemies, positioning themselves for an all-out war with the Spanish government that has spanned the last three seasons of the series. As the eleventh hour approaches, the gang has suffered terrible losses and remains cornered by the government seemingly with no way out, but The Professor is sure to have a few tricks left up his sleeve.

Money Heist was created by Álex Pina and stars Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herrán, Jamie Lorente, Esther Acebo, Darko Peric, Rodrigo De la Serna, and Najwa Nimri. The final volume airs December 3 on Netflix, and you can catch up with Seasons 1-4 and Season 5 Volume 1 on Netflix now. You can shop NYX's Money Heist Collection here, and check out some images of the collection below:

