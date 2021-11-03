We are now heading into the final episodes of Netflix’s Money Heist and will hopefully find out what happens to the gang as they go into their most dangerous mission yet. To celebrate the end of the line, Netflix has opened the vault and dropped a trailer for the final episode. The trailer gives us a jam-packed, albeit brief, insight into the finale of its beloved series.

If you’re new to the show, you can binge all 5 seasons on Netflix right now. And, in that same vein, if you haven’t seen the last episode, there are major spoilers ahead! You have been warned!

At the end of Season 5, Part 1, fans saw the death of beloved character, Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó), after a heavily charged standoff with the police. Tokyo goes out in a blaze of glory – literally – setting off bombs that she has attached to the front of her shirt. In doing this, she gives the others time to escape and also takes out Gandía (José Manuel Poga) who was the main protagonist for the last few seasons and also worked as the bank's main bodyguard. After the penultimate episode, many were left wondering what the fate of the gang will be and how the finale will play out now that one of the main characters has been killed off.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Money Heist': Here's How the Cast Feels About Those Red Jumpsuits

Money Heist has been a golden ticket for Netflix since its premiere in 2017. The Spanish language crime drama stole fans’ hearts with its character development and thrilling, action-filled scenes.

In the trailer, we see an obviously distraught Professor (Álvaro Morte) calmly walking up to a swarm of tactical officers with guns drawn before turning to look behind him. As “The Funeral” by Band of Horses plays in the background, we see each character involved in the gang absorbing the shock and sadness of Tokyo’s death one by one. Then, we see a determined Professor, slamming on the gas of his iconic Seat Ibiza and speeding off into the unknown.

But, Professor’s gang of highly skilled thieves aren’t the only ones determined. The police and those in charge of keeping the vaults uncracked are also clear in their mission of making sure no one gets through. The rest of the trailer is filled with action, promises, and panic.

Who will survive the final episode and who will win out the final war that has been a long time in the making? Find out when the final Money Heist episodes hit Netflix on December 3. Check out the full trailer below for a taste of what’s to come.

Why 1984’s 'Dune' Was Integral to David Lynch’s Filmmaking Career No matter how you feel about David Lynch’s 'Dune', it paved the way for 'Blue Velvet' and all of his later films.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email