Wear any article of clothing for long enough, and you'll start to develop a very intense relationship to it. This is why I wasn't surprised when, during interviews for Money Heist, the cast of the hit Netflix series had very strong opinions about the red jumpsuits their characters have worn, off and on, for the past five seasons.

"You can't imagine," said Úrsula Corberó, who plays Tokyo, one of the leaders of the team stealing millions of euros in the heist drama. "I was fed up with the red jumpsuit. I needed to have a nice outfit," she added via a translator.

The red jumpsuit has become an important part of the show's iconography, as it's not just the signature look for all those involved with committing the heist — the people they've taken as hostages are also forced to put them on, to keep the authorities on their toes as to who is and isn't involved with the criminal effort to rob first the Royal Mint of Spain, then the Bank of Spain.

Unfortunately, it's not an article of clothing that has endeared itself to the cast. "I actually never liked it. I love it as a symbol of course, but it's not comfortable at all," Jaime Lorente, who plays key heist member Denver, said through a translator.

Esther Acebo, as a hostage-turned-heist participant, had worn the jumpsuit in two different contexts, and had a more positive take on the outfit. "Just like any other uniform you wear to work, the first time I wore it I felt proud, because I was coming from the other side. But when you get to the changing room and you're tired and the jumpsuit's wet or full of powder, because you have these stains and things like that — you get that horrible sensation, you don't like it," she said.

However, Acebo added, she did arrange to keep one of them for herself. "The last time I saw it was when I got it sent home and I cried like a little girl."

Belén Cuesta, who joined the cast in Season 3 as another member of the heist team, also was able to offer up a relatively positive note. "I like keeping things from my character, so it's very symbolic."

Meanwhile, Rodrigo de la Serna, Itziar Ituño, and Darko Peric — two thieves and a former cop-turned-heist participant — were grouped together for their interview, and they led with jokes in response to my query. "I will answer that question in French. J'adore... " Peric said as de la Serna agreed, and they all laughed.

Meanwhile, Ituño supplied the honest answer for the group — "they're a bunch of liars. They hated it."

But de la Serna did add that "it has been for them the uniform for four years and 10 months, in filming the season, so it was very intense." And wearing the jumpsuit is just one of the memories that he'll take away from the experience of making the series. "I had tons of very profound professional and personal memories. Scenes that I will remember forever."

For, love it or hate it, one thing is for certain: That red jumpsuit is damn unforgettable.

Money Heist Season 5 Part 1 is streaming now on Netflix. The series will conclude in Part 2 this December.

