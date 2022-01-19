Great news, Money Heist fans! Netflix's Korean remake of the hit series has announced the show's full title, along with an impressive main cast list in a short but thrilling teaser trailer. The original series, which just finished its five-season run on Netflix in December, centers around The Professor (Alvaro Morté) and a group of criminals and misfits that he's collected to rob the Royal Mint of Spain. The story weaves the past and present together seamlessly, building suspense and your investment in the characters as the heist reaches unthinkable heights.

The series follows the Professor and his thieves inside the bank as they take hostages and work out his master plan, and on the outside we watch law enforcement struggle to keep up with the Professor. Entire belief systems are challenged in this Robin Hood style story where a group of people on the outskirts of society outsmart the government for the thrill of it in the pursuit of life, liberty, and millions of dollars.

Leading the cast of Money Heist: Korea — Joint Economic Area as the enigmatic Professor is Yoo Ji-Tae (When My Love Blooms, Oldboy). His counterpart on the outside will be played by Lost alum Kim Yunjin. She'll be playing Seon Woojin, the no-nonsense investigator assigned to the task force handling the heist. In the original series, with an intriguing balance of angst and sweeping romance, the Professor and the lead investigator (Itziar Ituño) fall in love over the course of the heist. So it's possible that we could be in for another epic love story between the Professor and Seon Woojin.

The announcement also revealed the main cast that makes up the group of thieves. Squid Game's Park Hae-Soo will be playing the controversial fan favorite Berlin. Tokyo, who narrates the story in the original series, will be played by Jun Jong-Seo, and her mid-heist romantic interest Rio will be played by Lee Hyun-Woo. Father-son duo Moscow and Denver will be played by Lee Won-Jong and Kim Ji-Hun respectively. Leader of the matriarchy, Nairobi, will be played by Jang Yoon-Ju, and brothers Helsinki and Oslo will be brought to life by Kim Ji-Hoon and Lee Kyu-Ho.

It's not clear exactly how much the Korean remake will differ from the original Money Heist in terms of story. Naturally, being set in Korea instead of Spain will bring a whole new perspective to the series, but so far all the characters announced appear to be loving re-creations of their original counterparts. We're hopeful that Money Heist: Korea will remain true to what made Money Heist so compelling — the characters and their connections to each other in such extreme circumstances — while the new cast and setting give the story a fresh and exciting spin.

The teaser announces Money Heist: Korea — Joint Economic Area as coming soon, so stay tuned at Collider for a release date for the remake. Check out the full announcement below:

