Money Heist season 5 vol.1 will debut on Netflix on September 3rd, and fans are stoked to uncover what will happen next. With so many twists and turns that often puzzle the order of events in this Spanish Netflix hit, it is important to remember all the details, even those we wish didn’t happen (R.I.P Nairóbi). From improbable connections between robbers to Raquel’s (Itzar Ituño) journey back to the gang, here is a reminder of everything that happened in season 4 and how the ending gives away a couple of theories for the finale. After this recap, you will have a fresh memory for your immediate binge once the new episodes arrive on the streaming platform.

Nairóbi’s Near-Death Experience

Before her tragic fate, Season 4 picked up on a cliff-hanger after Nairóbi (Alba Flores) was shot at the end of season 3. The robbers were instantly focused on saving her life even if they had to stop butting heads over everything. Afraid that they wouldn’t be able to work together, Nairóbi was willing to be handed over to the police, so she may receive proper medical assistance. Tokyo (Úrsula Corbero) ends up performing the surgery with the guidance of a Pakistani surgeon through a video call. During the surgery, the Professor (Álvaro Morte) is negotiating with the police to take care of Nairóbi. Tokyo removes the bullet successfully and saves Nairóbi’s life, which instantly intensifies Palermo’s fury of no longer holding the position of power.

Lisbon is Taken Hostage

While everything seemed to go downhill at the Bank of Spain, the Professor (Sergio Marquina) struggled to think about losing Nairóbi and his true love, Raquel (or Lisbon). In his mind, Raquel was killed by the police after they ambushed her in the farm. However, the police didn’t actually kill her but instead took Raquel hostage in the hopes she would be the key to their victory over the Professor and his gang. Inspector Sierra (Nadjwa Nimri) interrogates Raquel and threatens to never let her see her daughter again. Sierra even offers her less time in prison if she corroborates. In the meantime, the Professor reconnects with the gang and finds out through Tokyo that Raquel is alive and in police custody. Filled with relief, he teams up with Marseille and they blackmail Colonel Tamayo’s assistant Antonanzas (Antonio Romero). Antonanzas goes back to the police tent wearing the Professor’s watch and Raquel understands the signal. She decides to not give in to Sierra’s attempts and trusts that she will soon be rescued.

Gandia and Palermo Make an Alliance

Palermo lost control once Tokyo took the lead in the heist. In an effort to regain his power, Palermo uncuffs Gandia (Jose Manuel Poga), the merciless chief of security at the Bank of Spain. Gandia then flees from Rio’s (Miguel Herrán) sight and attacks Nairóbi and Helsinki (Darko Perić) before he locks himself in a meeting room and contacts the police. Antonanzas reports Gandia’s call to the Professor, who then tries to tell Tokyo about it, but is unable to do so before she gets knocked out by Gandia himself. The chief of security continues to torment the other robbers and even throws a grenade at Rio and Denver (Jaime Lorente) when they get into an elevator. There is a massive gunfight between Gandia and the gang, which leads him to take Nairóbi hostage.

Nairóbi’s Tragic Fate

After Nairóbi is in Gandia’s custody, he puts her head through a hole on the door and plans his escape. Since no one would dare to hurt her, he uses her as a human shield and ties her arms to the door too. However, he doesn’t escape right away as we would hope. Instead, Gandia shoots Nairóbi in the forehead and she collapses on the floor (an unprecedented and tear-jerking moment for viewers). Despite Denver throwing a grenade at Gandia in retaliation, they can’t kill him nor save Nairóbi’s life for the second time.

The Professor Attacks Again

Following Nairóbi’s death, the Professor continues to plot out a solution to their struggles. He tries to look for the panic room and quickly discovers that it is located in the governor’s bathroom. He is also in control of Lisbon’s rescue, and once again he relies on Marseille to save the day. The strategy he comes up with is to find the footage of Rio’s torture in Algeria and share it with the rest of the world so that they take the robbers' side instead. The news stirs the pot and the police are forced to not only deny the allegations but also back down from the bank attack after an interview with one of the torturers is broadcasted during the police announcement. Additionally, the Professor shares that the police have illegally captured Raquel and kept her in the tent all this time. The Ministry of the Interior intervenes and takes Raquel away.

Sierra’s Downfall

Frustrated with the sudden turn of events, Inspector Sierra was responsible for Rio’s torture and admits it in a press conference that marks her downfall. Pregnant and fired from her occupation, Sierra is thirsty for revenge and isn’t afraid to take the matter into her own hands. She discovers that Antonazas had been collaborating with the Professor and after looking at various security footage, she uncovers the Professor’s license plate.

Lisbon is Back

While Sierra is going after the Professor, he continues to plan Lisbon’s rescue. With some external help, his group recuperates Lisbon from one of the police cars that was taking her to the court hearing. The final step is to make everyone think that Gandia had requested a helicopter to leave the bank. The distraction is enough for Lisbon to head inside the bank and reunite with the rest of the gang. They decide that the heist will happen in honor of Nairóbi. The Professor is thrilled that Plan Paris went just like he envisioned, but the happiness doesn’t last long. At the end of the final episode in Season 4, Sierra points a gun at the Professor signaling that there might be no way out.

Ending Explained

According to the end of the season and the first official trailer for season 5, the Professor will be in great danger after Sierra finds him. This not only means he will have to come up with another plan to get back on the rails, but that he might not be leading the gang for the majority of the final season. With Lisbon back with the other robbers, she might be the mastermind inside the bank following Nairóbi’s death. After all, Nairóbi was the leader even if she didn’t have the proper title. Having Lisbon as the head of the operation will play a significant role in the way the gang will handle the military attacks that will happen according to the trailer. Since she was part of the police, her previous knowledge as an insider will be an important asset to continue with the heist.

Money Heist Season 5 vol. 1 will come out on September 3rd and vol. 2 will arrive on Netflix on December 3rd.

