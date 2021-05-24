Netflix released a new teaser for the final season of Money Heist (La Casa de Papel), set to release in two volumes of five episodes later this year. The teaser announces a tragic ending for the most famous heist on TV, as the group of thieves gets into a deadly confrontation with the army.

First created as a limited series, the Spanish crime drama was recut into three Parts when Netflix bought the rights to the show. Money Heist’s success ensured an extension to the show, which is now ending in Part 5, split into two equal Volumes, each with five episodes.

In a press release, the series creator Álex Pina said this about Money Heist: Part 5:

“When we began to write Part 5 in the midst of the pandemic, we felt that we had to change what was expected from the ten-episode season and used every tool we could to create the sensation of a season finale or series finale in the first volume itself. We decided to work in an extremely aggressive genre, putting The Gang on the ropes. In Volume 2, we focus more on the emotional situation of the characters. It is a journey across their sentimental map that connects us directly to their departure.”

Here’s what Money Heist: Part 5's official synopsis reveals about the upcoming season:

“The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they’ve faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war.”

The five first episodes of Money HeistSeason 5 will be available on Netflix on September 3, with the five remaining episodes coming to the streaming channel on December 3. Watch the first teaser for Money Heist: Part 5 below.

