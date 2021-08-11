It's time to sing "Bella Ciao" one last time. The most famous bank robbers from Spain are soon coming to screens everywhere to finish their daring jobs. To tease fans a bit more before the release of the final season of Money Heist, Netflix has revealed on its official Twitter account some character posters which confirm that “Part 5” will be divided into two volumes.

The posters reveal some fan-favorites back in action and wearing their trademark red jumpsuits. They show Denver (Jaime Lorente) and Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó) holding guns, Rio (Miguel Herrán) wearing a vest and with blood on his face, and The Professor (Álvaro Morte) chained to a chair, which hints at him having to use his wits to escape a deadly situation once again.

Money Heist (La Casa de Papel ) premiered originally on Spanish network Antena 3. After Netflix acquired international rights, the series was expanded, as 15 episodes were recut to form two seasons with 13 and 9 episodes, respectively, and it quickly became an international hit.

In the story, a group of misfits unites under the supervision of The Professor, a highly intelligent individual who meticulously planned the robbery of two major banks, the Royal Mint of Spain and the Bank of Spain. All of the robbers wear a red jumpsuit, a Salvador Dalí mask and call each other by codenames that pay homage to famous capitals of the world. Each bank robbery is filled with surprising plot twists and situations that force everyone to use their creativity to escape (mostly) unharmed.

The first volume of Money Heist Part 5 debuts on September 3, while the final five episodes in the second volume will be released on December 3. Check out the character posters below.

