Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Money Heist Seasons 1 - 4.

Twists and turns abound in the Spanish highly successful Netflix series Money Heist. Even though the show had finished off in November 2017 and had a considerably short-lived hype within the Antena 3 viewership, no one could anticipate what happened next. Once Netflix acquired the rights to Money Heist, the crime series became an instant global phenomenon. Actress Úrsula Corbero even shared in a recent interview with Collider that the sudden success reflected on the millions of followers that she and the rest of the cast gained following the series premiere on the streaming platform. The increasing popularity resulted in the already finalized part 2 being extended to a part 3, followed by a part 4, and now a part 5. A lot happened in Money Heist Part 4 and given that the wait is almost over before Money Heist Part 5 hits the streaming service, we have narrowed down everything we know so far about this often unpredictable and exciting Netflix original.

Here’s what we know about the release date details, potential plot, characters that will return for Money Heist’s last season, as well as possible spinoffs.

Money Heist might be nearing its final chapter, but not all at once. Netflix has announced that they will release Money Heist Season 5 in two separate installments, so that the end is even more suspenseful. The first half will premiere on September 3rd, with a total of five episodes. And then the final five episodes of Money Heist will be released on December 3rd. So yes, it's time to say goodbye to the Professor (Álvaro Morte) and our favorite set of robbers, but not so soon.

Watch the Money Heist Season 5 Trailer

Since Money Heist Part 5 Volume 1 is coming out very soon, Netflix has already released the trailer for the first chunk of Money Heist’s final chapter. From what we can tell, Part 5 Vol. 1 will be very intense! The stakes are high once Sierra (Najwa Nimiri) and the police might be overpowering the vulnerable robbers inside the Bank of Spain. The trailer teases various action-packed moments and many questions about what will happen next.

However, Netflix has not released the trailer for the other half of Part 5, given that it won’t release until December. Keep an eye on this page for future reference. We will update it once the Part 5, Vol. 2 trailer is available.

Which Cast Members Will Return for Money Heist Part 5?

Part of the excitement surrounding this Netflix original is the stellar Spanish ensemble that convinced the audience quite easily that maybe the so-called bad guys aren't so bad after all. There have already been multiple goodbyes to fan favorites such as Berlin (Pedro Alonso), Nairóbi (Alba Flores), and Moscow (Paco Tous). These deaths were not only unexpected, but also notorious in the show’s unraveling events, meaning that clearly no one in this heist is safe.

Yet, does this mean that these characters won’t appear again in Part 5? From what we could tell in Season 4, Berlin was very much present in the show through various flashbacks, so he will continue showing up in Season 5. However, we aren't certain that Nairóbi won’t appear in flashbacks as well. We surely do hope so!

What we do know is that the following actors will remain in Money Heist during its final chapter:

Professor (Álvaro Morte)

Tokyo (Úrsula Corbero)

Denver ( Jaime Lorente Lopez )

) Rio ( Miguel Herrán )

) Helsinki ( Darko Peric )

) Raquel ( Itziar Ituño )

) Monica ( Esther Acebo )

) Palermo ( Rodrigo de la Serna )

) Marsella ( Luka Peros )

) Bogotá ( Hovick Keuchkerian )

) Alicia (Najwa Nimiri)

Tatiana ( Diána Gomez )

) Arturo Román ( Enrique Arce )

) Prieto (Juan Fernandéz)

Are There Any New Additions to the Cast?

This might be the last season of Money Heist, but there are new names joining the show. For starters, we have the A-lister Spanish actor Miguél Ángel Silvestre, who previously starred in other Netflix originals such as Sky Rojo, Narcos, and Sense 8. Despite us not knowing much about René (the name of his character), we are sure that he is Tokyo’s former flame and probably could be the gang’s rescuer after the police invade the Bank of Spain.

Another new addition to the cast is Patrick Criado, the youngest member in Part 5. Patrick will play Rafael, Berlin’s son in Money Heist’s last season. We are unsure about how involved he is in the scheme, but the behind-the-scenes pictures surfing the internet show Rafael alongside Berlin in flashbacks. Would he potentially be involved in the heist brainstorm years before? Soon we will have the answer to this question.

There is also one more new character that will join the series as an antagonist. José Manuel Seda will be Commander Sagasta, a morally-flawed military officer who isn’t afraid to do whatever it takes to ensure that his missions are successful. He will not be an easy opponent for the robbers in this war zone!

What Do We Know About the Money Heist Season 5 Plot?

Money Heist’s Part 5 Vol. 1 trailer has given us an idea of what lies ahead. Right from the get-go we see the Professor in danger since former inspector Alicia Sierra has found his hidden shelter. For the first time, the Professor has nowhere to escape and even tells the rest of the gang that this might be the last time that he will be able to talk with them. Other than this, the robbers are confined inside the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They now have the presence of Lisbon, who might be a very important ally in their attempt to escape. She even shouts in the trailer: “We’re up against the ropes, but we're not going to end up in a morgue.” Yet, there is a step back. Now they will have to face an even greater opponent once the army is set to invade the bank and ruin their strategic plan.

Creator and showrunner Álex Pina shared in an interview with Deadline that this will be the most savage and extreme turn of events in the series to date. He also stated that the band will be splitting at some point during Part 5.

Will There Be Any Money Heist Spinoffs?

Despite the final season announcement, the Money Heist universe has many different avenues that could still be explored. According to Álex Pina’s interview with Oprah Magazine, all the characters in the show have complex personalities that would be interesting to see in a spinoff.

Here’s what he shared about different ideas for further character arcs:

“I think Arturito could have a black comedy. Berlin’s case for his own show is very clear – he’s a misogynist, a psychopath, egocentric, a narcissist, a delinquent, a rapist… but still there are lots of people who adore him, because he values friendship, loyalty or fraternity… Denver is yet another character with his own charm. I would love to write all of them as spinoffs!”

