As part of its TUDUM event, Netflix has released a new sneak peek of Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) that teases the emotional finale of the series, set to debut this December. The final episodes of Money Heist will keep raising the stakes as the beloved group of thieves makes their stand against the National Army while trapped inside the Bank of Spain.

The first five episodes of Part 5, released earlier this month, tied up many loose ends by exploring the past of some fan-favorite characters, such as Tokyo and Lisbon. Unfortunately, the first half of Money Heist’s final season also proved to fans that no one is safe, as some protagonists already died during the confrontation in the Bank of Spain. Nevertheless, the season is not over, and the new sneak peek teases more deadly encounters will happen before the team can escape the Bank of Spain alive. Well, if someone indeed gets out alive of this complicated situation.

Part 5 of Money Heist brings back Álvaro Morte as the Profesor, Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Alba Flores as Nairobi, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Esther Acebo as Mónica Gaztambide, Luka Peroš as Marseille, and Mario de la Rosa as Suárez, and Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra. The new season also added Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Patrick Criado to its regular cast.

Part 5 of Money Heist was split into two halves of five episodes. The first five episodes became available on Netflix on September 3, with the five remaining episodes coming on December 3. Check out the sneak peek for the final episodes below:

Here’s Money Heist Part 5's official synopsis:

The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they’ve faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war.

