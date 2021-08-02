Netflix released the first trailer for Volume 1 of Part 5 of Money Heist (La Casa de Papel), which will bring the journey of our favorite group of thieves to an end later this year. The trailer amps up the violence of previous seasons by showing us our immoral heroes might not get out alive from the most challenging situation of their entire criminal career.

The new trailer starts with a voice-over by Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó), who sets the dark tone for the explosive conclusion of the Money Heist saga. In the voice-over, Tokyo says: “Locked up for a hundred hours, trapped, about to be killed, and having lost a best friend, if feel like a hundred years have gone by.”

Led by Lisbon (Itziar Ituño), the group of thieves will make their final stand in the Bank of Spain when the military is sent to take them down. To make matters even worse, the Professor (Álvaro Morte) was captured by Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri), so the group of thieves must fight without their leader and mastermind to support them.

Part 5 of Money Heist also brings back Darko Peric as Helsinki, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Alba Flores as Nairobi, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Esther Acebo as Mónica Gaztambide, Luka Peroš as Marseille, and Mario de la Rosa as Suárez. The new season also added Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Patrick Criado to its regular cast.

Part 5 of Money Heist will be split into two halves of five episodes. The first five episodes will be available on Netflix on September 3, with the five remaining episodes coming on December 3. Check the trailer for Part 5 Volume 1 below:

Here’s Money Heist: Part 5's official synopsis:

The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they’ve faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war.

