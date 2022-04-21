Shoe collaborations between fashion brands and media conglomerates are all the rage at the moment. (Or so the sudden saturation of said collabs would have us believe.) Today, Reebok officially revealed the latest: a "capsule collection with Netflix break-out series [Money Heist]," so the press statement describes. "The sportswear brand and beloved series have teamed up to create a collection of apparel and footwear to equip fans with the essential gear needed t complete their mission following the end of the series in December 2021." Well, hey: if South Park and The Flintstones can do it, why not one of the biggest Spanish-language shows currently streaming?

The collaboration spotlights a number of Reebok's signature silhouettes, with each pair featuring the name of a member of the series' heist crew. There is one cool and distinctive feature: some of the footwear "incorporates a rub away window box that reveals the highly sought-after gold the crew is seeking," which will inevitably be ruined if-and-when you wear them to the club.

Image via Reebok

The Money Heist collection features these heist-worthy products:

Classic Leather ($100, GX9443) – Inspired by the masks each member of the heist crew wears to protect their identity, this version of the Classic Leather features a 3D molded side stripe with a texture that mimics the masks’ mustache. The entire upper utilizes materials to mimic the texture and color of the formidable mask. Available in unisex sizing.

($100, GX9443) – Inspired by the masks each member of the heist crew wears to protect their identity, this version of the Classic Leather features a 3D molded side stripe with a texture that mimics the masks’ mustache. The entire upper utilizes materials to mimic the texture and color of the formidable mask. Available in unisex sizing. Freestyle Hi ($100, GX9442) – Reebok’s first workout shoe made exclusively for women, the Freestyle Hi, gets a makeover from the edgy Tokyo. The sneaker is covered with hints to her strong character including Tokyo’s signature Ankh necklace and a ballistic nylon material on the collar paying homage to the vest Tokyo wears throughout season five. In addition to the rub-away window box, the side stripe also has the rub-away effect revealing gold underneath. Available in women’s sizing.

($100, GX9442) – Reebok’s first workout shoe made exclusively for women, the Freestyle Hi, gets a makeover from the edgy Tokyo. The sneaker is covered with hints to her strong character including Tokyo’s signature Ankh necklace and a ballistic nylon material on the collar paying homage to the vest Tokyo wears throughout season five. In addition to the rub-away window box, the side stripe also has the rub-away effect revealing gold underneath. Available in women’s sizing. Zig Kinetica II ($130, GX9440) – This iteration of the Zig Kinetica II takes the heist crew’s red jumpsuits and reworks them to create sleek footwear. The silhouette incorporates details of the iconic outfits with a textile upper, premium stitching and even a zipper detail to mimic the jumpsuit’s zipper closure. Available in unisex sizing.

($130, GX9440) – This iteration of the Zig Kinetica II takes the heist crew’s red jumpsuits and reworks them to create sleek footwear. The silhouette incorporates details of the iconic outfits with a textile upper, premium stitching and even a zipper detail to mimic the jumpsuit’s zipper closure. Available in unisex sizing. Club C ($100, GX9441) – Rounding out the footwear is a shoe that pays homage to the leader of the pack, the Professor. The tongue features all the signature details of the Professor’s memorable look including a glasses-shaped metal lace dubrae, a tie and a wire detail modeled off the earpiece he wears. The details extend to the backside and inside of the shoe with the inside of the heel tab featuring the name of the gang’s favorite anthem and the lining of the shoe plastered with the Professor’s blueprints. Available in unisex sizing.

A selection of adult apparel is available with the capsule collection, too, including two t-shirts and one hoodie available in the typical sizes. Well, if you ever wanna conduct a heist — especially in, we don't know, Madrid — look no further!

Money Heist is currently streaming on Netflix. Check out the Reebok collaboration below:

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok

