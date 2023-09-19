La Casa de Papel, globally known as, Money Heist, is coming back with a prequel series following the charismatic and morally dubious Berlin, played by Pedro González Alonso. The series officially called La Casa de Papel — Berlin, slated to release just before New Year's, has dropped new stills featuring the cast. Unlike the terminally ill Berlin, operating as Professor’s second-in-command in the original series, the prequel centers him as the mastermind in his prime who puts together a crew to steal €44 million from one of the biggest auction houses in Paris.

The new stills feature Andrés de Fonollosa (alias Berlin) planning a heist with his crew, celebrating, and in one picture, wearing what almost looks like the auction house's security team uniform. The images also feature a pair that is giving us major Tokyo/Rio vibes. The official trailer shows Berlin as ruthless, careless, and very much fond of cheesy, flirtatious one-liners.

Image via Netflix

Two Major Characters from ‘Money Heist’ Are Also Returning to ‘Berlin’

Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) and Raquel Murillo (Itziar Ituno) are also returning to Berlin. It’s unclear what their role is as of yet especially since they are nowhere to be seen in the official trailer. However, both actresses are all set to reprise their respective roles in the Money Heist prequel series. And given that this is a prequel, Raquel and Alicia will likely be working together in law enforcement.

Berlin will follow and explore the backstory and adventures of Berlin, the professor’s (played by Álvaro Morte) elder brother, before the events of Money Heist. The show comes from the original showrunner, Alex Pina with Esther Martinez Lobato, David Barrocal, and David Olivia credited as writers. In addition to Pedro Alfonso, Najwa Nimri, and Itziar Ituno, the audiences will see Begoña Vargas as Cameron, Michelle Jenner as Keila, Julio Peña as Roi, Joel Sánchez as Bruce, and Tristán Ulloa as Damián.

Berlin will be available to stream on 29 December 2023 on Netflix. Check out the freshly released stills from Berlin below.