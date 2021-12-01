Netflix’s fifth and final part of its hit series Money Heist (billed as part five, volume 2) is set to drop on the streamer starting December 3, but fans won't have to say goodbye to the world of La Casa de Papel just yet, as Netflix has revealed that a spinoff show revolving around the character of Berlin is on the way. Per a tweet posted to the streamer's official account, Netflix said, "This heist might be coming to an end, but the story continues..."

Creator Álex Pina had been hinting at possible Money Heist spinoffs in the future and now we know at least one of them. The spinoff series will center on Pedro Alonso’s character Berlin, aka Andrés de Fonollosa, and is scheduled to arrive on the platform in 2023. It's speculated that the new series will serve as an origin story for the fan-favorite character. In the series, Berlin is the older brother to the Professor, played by Alvaro Morte, and is dealing with a terminal illness; if the upcoming spinoff does serve as a prequel to Money Heist, we could potentially get younger versions of the characters onscreen before their biggest heisting days. So far, Netflix hasn't released any other details on the upcoming show, although the tweet could have confirmed the official title (or at least the working title): Berlin: A New Series.

At a fan Q&A event this week, Alonso commented on the spinoff announcement, saying,

“I know that these people will give the series every possible twist and turn. The responsibility [of spinning off such a popular series] can be a burden and a prison, I hope we continue to have the courage to use this wonderful energy to risk everything again."

Image via Netflix

The cast for the main series also includes Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Rodrigo de la Serna, Darko Peric, Najwa Nimri, Hovik Keuchkerian, Luka Peros, Belén Cuesta, Fernando Cayo, Fernando Soto, Jose Manuel Poga and Mario de la Rosa.

The second half of Money Heist Part 5 — which drops on Netflix December 3 — will conclude the robbers' attempt to rob the Bank of Spain. Check out Netflix's tweet announcing the upcoming spinoff series below:

Here's the official synopsis for Money Heist Part 5, Volume 2:

The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they’ve faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war.

