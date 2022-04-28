She also shares a fun story about being in the airport and someone thinking she was Catherine Zeta-Jones.

With director Martin Campbell’s Memory opening in theaters this weekend, I recently spoke to Monica Bellucci about being part of the action thriller starring Liam Neeson. In the film, Neeson plays an expert assassin that’s dealing with getting older and suffering from a memory that is beginning to falter. When a job goes wrong because he refuses to kill a child, Neeson must figure out who hired him while staying ahead of the FBI and his failing memory. Memory also stars Guy Pearce, Taj Atwal, Ray Fearon, and Harold Torres. The film is produced by Cathay Schulman, Moshe Diamant, Rupert Maconick, Michael Heimler, and Arthur Sarkissian.

During the interview, Bellucci talked about why she wanted to work with Campbell and Neeson, why people love watching Neeson kick ass, the first thing you should watch if you’ve never seen her work, and what it was like working with the Wachowskis on The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.

Watch what Monica Bellucci had to say in the player above and below is a list of everything we talked about.

Monica Bellucci

If someone has never seen her work before, what is the first thing they should watch and why?

She talks about the play she’s currently working on.

Why she wanted to be part of Memory.

Why do people like watching Liam Neeson kick ass and punch people in the face?

What was it like working with the Wachowskis on The Matrix movies?

Why she wanted to work with Martin Campbell.

She shares a fun story about being in the airport and someone thinking she was Catherine Zeta-Jones.

