A household name in Italy and the rest of the world, Monica Bellucci is a top-notch model and actor. She had her breakthrough role in the arthouse movie The Apartment in 1996, which earned the star a César Award nomination for Most Promising Actress. However, Bellucci's breakout was in Francis Ford Coppola's Bram Stoker's Dracula, as it was the movie that introduced Bellucci to Hollywood and gave her some exposure.

Nevertheless, the star's most memorable performances to date are arguably the tragic Malèna and the controversial Irreversible, which remain talked-about films even today. Later came her roles in American blockbusters like Spectre, for which she oozed charm and made history by becoming the oldest — and, arguably, one of the most elegant — Bond girl seen on screen. To celebrate her compelling career, we look back at the best Monica Bellucci movies so far.

16 'Dobermann' (1997)

Appeared as Nat the Gypsy

Image via PolyGram Filmed Entertainment

Directed by Jan Kouen, Dobermann centers around the titular, ruthless criminal (Vincent Cassel), who leads a series of brutal bank robbers. However, after a complex bank robbery, they are hunted by the police in Paris, with sadistic Cop Christini (Tchéky Karyo) leading the mission.

Although not the very best of Monica Bellucci's features (namely for its formulaic narrative, among other aspects), Dobermann is nonetheless an entertaining watch thanks to its style and performances. With an expected strong on-screen presence, Bellucci brings to life a fierce and fearless young woman who is a crucial part of the story, as she is the right hand for the film’s central character. Dobermann is visually rich and immersive, with Kounen’s direction capturing the plot’s gritty essence quite well.

Dobermann Release Date June 18, 1997 Director Jan Kounen Cast Vincent Cassel , Tchéky Karyo , Monica Bellucci , Antoine Basler , Dominique Bettenfeld , Pascal Demolon , Marc Duret , Romain Duris Runtime 103 Minutes

Rent on Apple TV

15 'The Best Years of a Life' (2019)

Appeared as Elena

Image via CDI Films

This sequel of Lelouch’s classic A Man and a Woman stars Jean-Louis Trintignant and Anouk Aimée in the lead roles and focuses on an old man looking back at memories of a former lever. Through the film, audiences are invited to take a glimpse into their affair as youngsters, tackling themes of love, time, and memory.

Bellucci is Jean-Louis’ daughter, Elena, stepping into the shoes of the character with warmth and tenderness and adding emotion and vulnerability to the film. At its core, The Best Years of a Life is a great meditation on relationships, showcasing themes of love across different life stages and how they evolve with time. The chemistry between the two leads, played by Trintignant and Aimée, is also worth noting.

The Best Years of a Life Release Date May 22, 2019 Director Claude Lelouch Cast Jean-Louis Trintignant , Anouk Aimée , Souad Amidou , Antoine Sire , Marianne Denicourt , Monica Bellucci , Tess Lauvergne , Laurent Prudhomme Runtime 90 Minutes Main Genre Drama

Buy on Amazon

14 'Spectre' (2015)

Appeared as Lucia Sciarra

Image via Sony Pictures

The twenty-fourth installment in the James Bond series centers around Bond’s quest to uncover the meaning of a cryptic message from the character’s past. He heads on an adventure to uncover the existence of the organization named SPECTRE and learns about who’s behind his anxieties and most recent missions.

Spectre is hardly the best Bond film of the bunch with many considering it a complete miss for a number of reasons. However, the Daniel Craig-led picture is still worth the audience’s time, if not only for Bellucci’s charming Bond girl, Lucia Sciarra, the widow of one of Bond’s latest kills. Although her character was unfortunately underused, Bellucci made history by gracefully becoming the oldest Bond girl in the franchise’s decade-long story at the delightful age of 50.

13 'The Whistleblower' (2010)

Appeared as Laura Leviani

Image via Samuel Goldwyn Films

Based on the real-life experiences of police officer Kathryn Bolkovac, the gripping The Whistleblower sees Rachel Weisz playing the cop who served as a peacemaker in post-war Bosnia and outed the U.N. for covering up a sex trafficking scandal.

While Kondracki’s film is not a groundbreaking masterpiece, it is a relevant picture that those keen on social commentary films may want to check out, as it sheds light on human rights violations and the complicity of those in power. Bellucci steps into the shoes of Laura Leviani, the head of the repatriation program who refuses to help repatriate young women. Despite being a supporting character in this entertaining true crime drama, she still delivers a solid performance during the screen time she is provided.

Watch on Starz

12 'Shoot 'Em Up' (2007)

Appeared as Donna Quintano

Image via New Line Cinema

Following a gunman played by Clive Owen who teams up with a sex worker named DQ brought to life by Bellucci, Shoot 'Em Up sees its protagonist attempting to protect a newborn from further attacks after saving him from assassins. In the meantime, Smith and DQ attempt to unearth a dying senator's scheme to harvest bone marrow from babies, while hitman Hertz (Paul Giamatti) tries to stop them.

While Shoot ‘Em Up’s plot sounds like it came straight out of a fever dream, the Michael Davis flick is actually good enough to keep viewers’ boredom at bay. Even if it is far from a masterpiece in the action genre, the 2007 feature is still worth checking out if only for its decent performances, including Bellucci’s, and action sequences that provide moviegoers with a dose of popcorn entertainment. Despite being something of a box office flop that earned less than half of his budget back, Shoot ‘Em Up was released to favorable reviews.

11 'The Matrix Reloaded' (2003)

Appeared as Persephone

Image via Warner Bros.

The second installment in The Matrix franchise follows freedom fighters Neo (Keanu Reeves in one of his most iconic roles), Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), and Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) as they lead the revolt against the Machine Army and attempt to change humankind's tragic fate, which includes extinction.

Bellucci plays Persephone, the wife of the Merovingian (Lambert Wilson), in this entry to the beloved saga. She returns to The Matrix Revolutions and The Matrix Resurrections, although for an even smaller screen time. While none of these films are on par with the original and first installment when looking back at it, Reloaded is still an enjoyable watch with arguably better action sequences. Although the movie was well-received by critics and grossed over $739 million, it was also a bit divisive due to its confusing storyline.

The Matrix Reloaded Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date May 15, 2003 Director Lilly Wachowski , Lana Wachowski Cast Ray Anthony , Christine Anu , Andy Arness , Alima Ashton-Sheibu , Helmut Bakaitis , Steve Bastoni Runtime 138 minutes

10 'Brotherhood of the Wolf' (2001)

Appeared as Sylvia

Image via Metropolitan Filmexport

Set in the 18th century in a rural province of France, Brotherhood of the Wolf depicts a mysterious string of murders by an unseen beast with enormous strength and intelligence. When King Louis sends Chevalier de Fronsac (Samuel Le Bihan) and his Native American friend