A household name in Italy and the rest of the world, Monica Bellucci is a top-notch model and actor. She had her breakthrough role in the arthouse movie The Apartment in 1996, which earned the star a César Award nomination for Most Promising Actress. However, Bellucci's breakout was in Francis Ford Coppola's Bram Stoker's Dracula, as it was the movie that introduced Bellucci to Hollywood and gave her some exposure.

Nevertheless, the star's most memorable performances to date are arguably the tragic Malèna and the controversial Irreversible, which remain talked-about films even today. Later came her roles in American blockbusters like Spectre, for which she oozed charm and made history by becoming the oldest — and, arguably, one of the most elegant — Bond girl seen on screen. To celebrate her compelling career, we look back at the best Monica Bellucci movies so far.

10 'The Matrix Reloaded' (2003)

Director: The Wachowskis

The second installment in The Matrix franchise follows freedom fighters Neo (Keanu Reeves in one of his most iconic roles), Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), and Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) as they lead the revolt against the Machine Army and attempt to change humankind's tragic fate, which includes extinction.

Bellucci plays Persephone, the wife of the Merovingian (Lambert Wilson), in this entry to the beloved saga. She returns to The Matrix Revolutions and The Matrix Resurrections, although for an even smaller screen time. While none of these films are on par with the original and first installment when looking back at it, Reloaded is still an enjoyable watch with arguably better action sequences. Although the movie was well-received by critics and grossed over $739 million, it was also a bit divisive due to its confusing storyline.

9 'Brotherhood of the Wolf' (2001)

Director: Christophe Gans

Set in the 18th century in a rural province of France, Brotherhood of the Wolf depicts a mysterious string of murders by an unseen beast with enormous strength and intelligence. When King Louis sends Chevalier de Fronsac (Samuel Le Bihan) and his Native American friend (Mark Dacascos) to bring the beast down, the creature's true nature turns out to be far from what was expected.

Christophe Gans' R-rated movie is an entertaining werewolf thriller that makes it worth audiences' time by providing a gripping premise. While flawed (and far from being a perfect feature), Brotherhood of the Wolf has old-fashioned horror elements that may appeal to some and are undoubtedly satisfying to look at. Bellucci plays Sylvia, a charismatic Vatican spy.

8 'Bram Stoker's Dracula' (1992)

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Centering on the centuries-old vampire Count Dracula (Gary Oldman) as he sets foot in England in hopes of causing chaos in a foreign land and seducing Winona Ryder's Mina Murray (the fiancée of his barrister Jonathan Harker, played by Keanu Reeves) in the meantime, this compelling adaptation of the iconic novel is a gripping Francis Ford Coppola Dracula adaptation and a fan-favorite take on the beloved tale.

Bram Stoker's Dracula combines horror, romance, and humor to great results. It is not the filmmaker's best work, but it still deserves a spot among his most notable. Visually luscious, the charming and absorbing film counts on Bellucci's talents, as showcased in her small but striking role as one of Dracula's three brides. The actress has named her work in Coppola's movie as a turning point (via Far Out). "When I say yes to a character, it is because I wanted to share a moment of acting that is interesting for me, but sometimes that can be a big role. Sometimes, that can be a small role," Bellucci revealed.

7 'Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatra' (2002)

Director: Alain Chabat

This fun adventure comedy is the perfect pick for family viewing. It follows the famous titular characters, Astérix (Christian Clavier) and Obélix (Gérard Depardieu), as the two embark on an adventure to Egypt to help architect Numérobis (Jamel Debbouze), who is building a palace for the charming Cleopatra, played by the Italian actor.

Unlike the most recent film Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom, which unfortunately came out to questionable reviews, this 2002 movie is certainly among the best adaptations of the legendary comic book series. It is silly, fun, lighthearted, and very faithful to its source material. It is not hard to grasp why so many viewers liked the visually impressive Mission Cleopatra, and Bellucci's charisma certainly adds to it.

6 'The Apartment' (1996)

Director: Gilles Mimouni

This 1996 romantic mystery starring Bellucci and her ex-partner, Vincent Cassell, follows a recently engaged man who, after seeing his former greatest love, does the most for their paths to cross again. The film depicts Max's obsession with his ex-flame and also introduces audiences to his longtime admirer (Romane Bohringer), who arranged their split.

The Apartment makes for an entertaining romantic comedy and stylish piece of filmmaking directed by Gilles Mimouni. While it isn't the defining entry in Bellucci's decades-long career, The Apartment is still an engaging thriller worth checking out for those who enjoy the genre. Furthermore, it is inspired by the work of renowned writer William Shakespeare, "A Midsummer Night's Dream."

5 'Irreversible' (2002)

Director: Gaspar Noé

Irreversible is not exactly a recommendable movie for the heavy themes it tackles and disturbing, graphic depictions of sexual assault and violence, but it is undeniably one of Bellucci's most memorable works to date. Directed by Gaspar Noé, the upsetting film depicts the events of a tragic night in Paris as two men (Cassel and Albert Dupontel) seek to avenge the brutality committed against the woman they love.

While tough, often misunderstood, and hard to sit through (it will stick with viewers after the credits roll), Irreversible is very well executed and features memorable acting performances. With impeccable storytelling, the controversial 2002 French extremity picture, which is told in reverse chronological order, deals with themes of existential despair. "When I did this movie, I mean, nobody would believe that this film would become what it became," admitted Bellucci.

4 'The Man Who Sold His Skin' (2020)

Director: Kaouther Ben Hania

One of the actor's most recent projects is The Man Who Sold His Skin, a thought-provoking Kaouther Ben Hania drama focusing on a Syrian refugee named Sam (Yahya Mahayni) whose tattooed body is turned into a living work of art and showcased in a museum to surprising, unexpected results.

With a creative and provocative premise, The Man Who Sold His Skin provides audiences with an intelligent social commentary about how manipulative the art world can be, and the saddening lack of value often put on the lives of migrants. Meditating on the use of people as commodities, the intriguing Ben Hania movie features Bellucci in one of her most believable and compelling performances (to which she immediately said yes).

3 'The Wonders' (2014)

Director: Alice Rohrwacher

Set in the Tuscan countryside, The Wonders follows a family of beekeepers. When a troubled teenage boy arrives and the preteen daughter in the family (Maria Alexandra Lungu) enters a contest to appear on a television show, the household finds their peace disrupted.

A prize winner at the Cannes Film Festival, Alice Rohrwacher's movie is indeed a visually pleasing one. Although its storytelling alone is compelling enough to keep audiences invested, The Wonders' cinematography is one of its strongest aspects. In a very natural and realistic manner, it sends out a thoughtful, heartfelt message about familial love. The actor plays the charming and hypnotizing "fairy" Milly Caetana, the host of the show. She wears a flowing white costume and white hair to match.

2 'The Passion of the Christ' (2004)

Director: Mel Gibson

Illustrating the final hours of the life of Jesus Christ (Jim Caviezel) in Nazareth on the day of his crucifixion in Jerusalem, this biblical drama sheds light on the horror of his mother Mary (Maia Morgenstern), Mary Magdalen (Bellucci), whom he had saved from damnation, and his disciples after learning he is condemned to death.

The Passion of Christ is not everyone's cup of tea — especially considering the heavy themes it deals with and the graphic imagery it features (including a gory death scene, as expected) — however, it is worth checking for Bellucci's acting efforts; the actor shines while giving a quiet but powerful performance that is visceral to its narrative. Needless to say, the 2004 feature is a good pick for those familiar with and moved by its story.

1 'Malèna' (2000)

Director: Giuseppe Tornatore

After all these years, Malèna endures one of the most important Monica Bellucci films. This heartbreaking film focuses on a 12-year-old boy (Giuseppe Sulfaro) who is coming of age amid the war climate and finds himself love-stricken by a sensual woman living in a small and conservative Sicilian town.

Directed by Giuseppe Tornatore — the brilliant mind behind the iconic Italian feature Cinema Paradiso — Malèna is a deeply touching film. It has a powerful social commentary that tackles the objectification of women, who are often taken advantage of, through the male gaze. Enduring just as relevant now, this 2000 drama is undeniably a big part of Bellucci's career and cemented her as a great protagonist. "It was an important movie because it was an Italian movie traveling around the world. For Italy, Malèna was a big deal," the actor explained.

