She's back! After a drama-filled run on the fourth season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Monica Garcia will be dropping into the drama of House of Villains Season 2. The Bravo-alum dropped a bomb on her Instagram with her massive announcement. The video post said, "I'm back, b--! That's right, it's the one and only Monica Garcia. And if you thought you knew me from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, think again. Because this time, I'm not just stirring the pot. I'm narrating the whole damn show! Welcome to the House of Villains, where the baddest in reality television of the bad go head to head. And who better to tell you all about it than me?!"

While she may not be competing for that massive prize, Monica Garcia is set to be the voice guide for the Season 2 cast as they live together in their evil mansion. One of the masterminds behind the Reality Von(Tea)se account that tormented the cast of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Monica Garcia is easily one of the most notorious villains in recent reality television history.

Monica Garcia Is the Queen of Mean

When the world was first introduced to the world, she appeared as the vantage into the world of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. While she may not have had the means to live the lavish life of luxury like some of the other women, Monica Garcia seemingly just wanted to fit in. But, as the season went on, Monica Garcia's true colors quickly became exposed.

While she was known to stir the pot, Monica's hold on the women of Salt Lake City had gone on a long time prior to being a face on the show. There was an infamous troll account known as Reality Von (Tea)se that seemed hellbent on destroying former cast member Jen Shah, as well as the other women. The threat of Reality Von (Tea)se caused a plethora of dramatic events to occur within the friend group, but once Heather Gay was able to uncover the truth, the feuding circle of friends united to take down Monica Garcia. Monica owned up to her part in the scandal, but the other women were not ready for Monica. But you know who is? Reality television fans!

Monica Garcia has been a divisive character. For those fans who live for the drama, Monica Garcia was a major factor as to why the fourth season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City was the strongest yet. For those who stand by the OGs, Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, and Whitney Rose, Monica Garcia was a diabolical mastermind who deserved to go. She was the villain you loved to hate. And, even with only a single season on her resume, Garcia's ability to jump up the ladder of reality television villains takes talent.

Monica Garcia Is in Great Company on 'House of Villains'

No matter how you cut it, Monica Garcia is a supervillain. Her arc on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City was easily one of the most fascinating journeys a reality star could go on. She started off sweet and innocent, but looks certainly were deceiving. The more that was revealed, the more Garcia's true colors unraveled. She desperately wanted to reunite with her family in Bermuda, but they iced her out. She may have deceived her family as she did with her new friends. By the end of the infamous Bermuda trip, Monica Garcia's true identity was revealed like she was a bad guy on Scooby-Doo. Every move she made on the season was hyper-calculated. She was chaotic from the jump. Monica's range and versatility, going from voice of reason to pot stirrer, elevated her to becoming an aggressive antagonist.

Now, cementing herself in villainous history, Monica Garcia is in great company on House of Villains. While she may only be the voice of the season, cross your fingers she'll be moving into the mansion for Season 3. At this point, Monica Garcia knows who she is when it comes to her television persona. She owns it. While her co-stars are back for another drama-filled season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, she is not. But the fans are eager for more Monica Garcia. She's the queen of mean. She is completely chaotic and unexpected. She's perfect for House of Villains. She will gladly make excellent television just for the sake of it.

The villains fighting for their chance at $200,000 and the title of America's Ultimate Supervillian include Wes Bergmann (The Challenge), Teresa Guidice (The Real Housewives of New Jersey), Jessie Godderz (Big Brother), Richard Hatch (Survivor), Victoria Larson (The Bachelor), Larissa Lima (90 Day Fiancé), Kandy Muse (RuPaul's Drag Race), Camilla Poindexter (Bad Girls Club), and Safaree Samuels (Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta). Joining the rookies will be Season 1 star, Tiffany "New York" Pollard. Hosted by Joel McHale, the season will also feature guest appearances from Season 1's Jax Taylor and Bobby Lytes, as well as Janice Dickinson and Tori Spelling.

House of Villains Villains from some of television's most popular reality shows will be put in competition, where each week one will be eliminated until only one winner remains. Release Date October 12, 2023 Cast Joel McHale , Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio , Omarosa , Anfisa Arkhipchenko , Tanisha Thomas Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 2

House of Villains Season 2 begins with a two-night premiere on October 9th at 10pm on E! Catch up on House of Villains Season 1 on Peacock.

Stream on Peacock