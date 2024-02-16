The Big Picture Monica Garcia is open to returning to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City despite her rocky relationships with the other housewives.

Garcia would need a friend on her side if she were to come back to the show.

Garcia had a positive experience filming with Bravo and the production team, but is currently not a part of Season 5.

Monica Garcia went from a fan-favorite new addition to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City to the enemy of all of her fellow housewives when it was revealed that she was part of the team behind the Instagram account Reality Von Tease. Hurt, upset, and feeling betrayed, Garcia's fellow housewives did not take kindly to the idea of someone from their inner circle being involved. Now, Garcia is opening up to the Two Ts in a Pod podcast with Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp about how she had nothing but great things to say about the filming process on the reality show and working with Bravo.

One of the questions posed to Garcia was whether she'd return to the franchise. Garcia left after an explosive Season 4 and while Andy Cohen said that they needed a "cooling off period" for the women and Garcia, she doesn't seem ready to completely give up the idea to return to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. “Obviously, I would. I kind of feel like anyone that’s like, ‘No, I’m not coming back’ is lying," she said.

Garcia ended the season having none of the housewives on her side. Except Mary Cosby, every single cast member did not trust Garcia in the end. For Garcia to return, she said that she would need someone to be on her side in this situation to make it work. “I don’t think I could go back in this — like I would have to be friends with someone. I don’t think I could go back in this situation. I mean, I would,” she said. But then she went on to talk about Bravo, filming, and everything that worked for her during her time on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Monica Garcia Is on Fine With Being on Pause With 'RHOSLC'

On the same podcast, Garcia talked about how filming was great with Bravo and the production team on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City before the finale. “I had a wonderful experience filming. Bravo is amazing. Production was great,” she said and even went as far as to say that Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose were nice to her. “They were very kind to me. They were very good to me during filming.”

Whether that means that Marks and Rose will be her foot back in the door of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, we don't knot, but she is gone for at least Season 5.

All seasons of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are available to stream on Peacock.

