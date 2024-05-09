The Big Picture Monica Garcia's scandalous past makes her a must-watch presence on reality TV.

If there is a woman who knows how to make an entrance, it's Monica Garcia. Her freshman season on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City caused the biggest scandal in recent Housewives' history. The fact that she was once an assistant to the notorious Jen Shah and helped the federal government's case against her former employer was truly just the beginning. When it was revealed by co-star Heather Gay that the reality star had been involved with the troll Instagram account, Reality vontease2, the production had an instant must-watch episode on their hands.

It is somewhat understandable that the women on the cast of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City might be uncomfortable filming with someone so brazenly involved in outing their and their associate's personal business online. However, Monica's brash personality is part of what makes her such an iconic presence on reality TV. Her commitment to being authentic and showing her true experiences is admirable. But her ability to deceive someone with confidence is also shocking, and makes her an intriguing if not entirely trustworthy figure. Even Rihanna, worldwide icon and Bravo aficianada, is ready to have Monica back on reality TV, recently telling Interview Magazine: "I mean, if Tom Sandoval can come back, Monica should definitely be able to come back." Riri has spoken.

One thing is certain, if the Salt Lake City wives don't want to film with Monica, another network should absolutely pick up the star. It is still possible that the Housewives franchise will find a home for Monica, within Salt Lake City or on one of the Ultimate Girls' Trip seasons. Other possibilities outside the franchise exist as well. Monica has enough star power to headline a series of her own, and it's time she had a contract to be back on a reality TV series, where she belongs.

Monica's Openness Makes Her an Iconic Reality TV Star

Since losing the Housewives platform, Monica has continued living her authentic life online. We've seen her dance like a proud TikTok mom, share Instagram Lives of hanging out with friends, attending LGBTQ+ events, and giving interviews. Her ongoing feud with her mother often surfaces online, with the two frequently taking jabs at one another over each other's posts. Viewers have even witnessed her in a vehicle pursuit, chased by her ex-best-friend down a roadway, which she discussed in her recent appearance on The Viall Files. Whether its on reality TV or social media, Monica remains committed to sharing the highs and lows of her whirlwind life online.

Monica has remained transparent about even the most joyous and mournful of life events. Just a few weeks after announcing on The Viall Files podcast that she was expecting a baby with her new boyfriend, a mystery 29-year-old named Braxton whose identity she has otherwise kept under wraps, Monica then shared the tragic news that she had suffered a miscarriage. Monica took to her Instagram page to express that when she first signed up for reality TV, she had promised herself that she would share her life in a way that was "authentically raw as possible." She acknowledged the heartbreak she felt and continued to say she wanted to share the news because she had already promised that she would share her life "in all aspects." Monica has an ability to make big noise online and viewers remain interested in what she has to share. She is willing to continue putting herself out there through social media, but with the support of a production behind her, she could share her life in style.

There Is More to Monica Than Just Drama

Image via Bravo

With all the chaotic fascination of Monica's online presence, it is sometimes easy to forget that the single mother of four daughters is also a small business owner. Monica is attempting to follow the road that many reality stars have paved before her. She has an online business, Brea Baby, which sells baby swaddles, blankets and crib sheets. Once Monica became renowned, the online sales became so overwhelming that she quickly had more orders than she could fill. In a recent interview with Melissa Rivers, when the ladies were discussing what might be next for Monica, Melissa even suggested that she should take her business to Shark Tank on ABC. Monica hammed it up to the camera as if taunting the network to set something up, and then announced that she intends to expand into adding merchandise like hoodies and sweatpants as well.

There is a definite potential in launching a series about Monica continuing to build her retail business through her hard work, grit, and humor. Many Housewives have featured their businesses on Bravo and the platform has allowed them to skyrocket. However, with her expulsion from Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Monica seems stuck just outside of Bravo's bubble. Without clarity about how long the Bravo "pause" is intended to last, there could be hope that other networks may step in to offer the reality star a new platform.

If 'Housewives' Isn't Happening, Other Networks Could Step In

Image via Bravo

If Bravo decides to keep the bridge burned between them and Monica for another season of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, it is not unreasonable to hope another network will realize her potential. MTV has demonstrated that they can remain loyal to reality TV personalities even if they have been problematic at times. The cast of Jersey Shore often share their lives with a similar rawness as Monica. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro went through an incredibly tumultuous relationship that eventually led to him stepping away from the series as a result of domestic violence allegations as he struggled with his sobriety. Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's prison sentence for tax offenses and his subsequent redemption arc transition to a mild-mannered family man has been one of the most fascinating storylines in recent reality TV. MTV is home to many franchises known for featuring personalities that can be both endearing and problematic at times, and it is easy to imagine Monica fitting in at the network.

Monica even looks like she could fit in with The Kardashians on Hulu. The Kardashian sisters are among the best media-trained "reality" stars around these days, but even they can't escape an occasional scandalous moment. Kim Kardashian was persona non grata on social media in 2022 after her advice to women in business was to suggest they needed to "get their f---ing a-- up and work." Kim has also recently been embroiled in a legal scandal with the estate of minimalist contemporary artist Donald Judd accusing her of promoting knock-off pieces as his work. Kim's younger sister Kendall Jenner also took heat online for her infamously out-of-touch role in a Pepsi Commercial in 2017, where she seemingly attempted to solve a standoff between protesters and police by simply passing an officer a Pepsi. The sisters never let a scandal stop them, so Hulu could certainly be a future home for Monica and her fascinating reality persona.

Peacock even has a history of producing Bravo-related content, and should be jumping on the opportunity to put Monica to work. Several people have suggested that she would be an excellent contestant on The Traitors, Peacock's popular series about betrayal and deception between faithful and traitor players. Monica, for her part, thinks she is too notorious, telling Melissa Rivers that she thinks she would be immediately eliminated as a traitor. While Monica would make an interesting choice in a competition-style reality series like this, or Shark Tank, her willingness to share her life so unabashedly would be wasted on being limited to this kind of reality TV lens. Monica has proven time and again that she is the rarest of finds in reality TV, an authentic personality that is also a chaotic lightening rod for drama. With all her charisma, hard work, and shocking honesty amid her known reputation for subtle deception, Monica should absolutely should have a new series of her own by now.

