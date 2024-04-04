The Big Picture Darnell publicly called Garcia a neglectful mother on Twitter.

Garcia fired back at Darnell on Instagram, defending her parenting choices.

Garcia expressed gratitude for her support system, excluding her mother from it.

Monica Garcia has fought with her mother, Linda Darnell, since the start of her brief time on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Their relationship went back and forth with Darnell taking Garcia's car at one point and making it impossible for her to take care of her kids properly. Now that Garcia is no longer on the reality show, things between them seem to still not be on the best of terms. This time with Darnell publicly calling Garcia neglectful of her children and Garcia firing back at her mother.

Darnell quote-tweeted a video of Garcia calling out Dr. Misha Mutiza (TheBravoDerm), writing "But you're not a doctor working 12-hour shifts. You're a neglectful mother. You're leaving your children to travel all over the US, gone 4 days at a time, and just neglecting them for fun. You receive a hefty support. Stay home with your children instead of leaving them without proper supervision to fend for themselves." Garcia did not take kindly to her mother saying that she does not leave her children with "proper supervision" and took to Instagram to post in her story about what Darnell said.

Garcia's post insinuated that Darnell didn't approve of Garcia's gay friend watching the girls, writing "And don't get me started on that miserable a$$ woman telling the world that my girls' gay uncle isn't 'proper supervision,' you don't want me to open that conversation, LD. TRUST." She also pointed out that Darnell would leave her in other states for long periods of time. “I know you’re not talking about me leaving my girls in their own home for four days when you sent me to a different state to live with friends for over a year!” she wrote.

Monica Garcia Doesn't Appreciate Her Mother's Antics

Garcia went on to post a series of videos talking about her mother's comments. “I’m working and trying, I’m really trying,” Garcia said in one of the videos. “And I’m being mom-shamed by my f*cking mom.” She added, “Should out to all the moms working their ass off. Shout out to all the dads working their as off.” She went on to thank the tribe of people she has around her who help raising her four kids possible.

She did, however, note that her mother is not part of that tribe. “I can’t do it alone. I’m here alone, and I have four children. I have incredible people around me, one of which isn’t YOU, mother,” she said.

