The Big Picture Garcia denied rumors of being fired from The Traitors.

Garcia threatened legal action against spreading false information.

She called out The Neighborhood Talk for publishing damaging lies.

Monica Garcia is no longer a housewife on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and while fans were upset about her exit from the reality series, they had hope that they might see her on another program. Rumors spread that Garcia was to be on the show The Traitors and when the cast was announced and Garcia was not part of the new season, those rumors turned to reasons why Garcia was "fired" from the show. Garcia is not happy about this latest development and has been addressing this news on her Instagram account.

On Instagram (collected in a post by @bravosnarkside) Garcia reacted to a headline posted by The Neighborhood Talk that read: “Former ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Star, Monica Garcia, Who Was Caught Running a Fake Account That Bullied Her Co-Stars, Was Allegedly Booted from NBC’s ‘Traitors’ Because She Failed a Psych Exam.” Garcia did not react kindly to the lie, commenting on the post: “This is actually terrible that you would post this. Complete lie. Disgusting! Let’s get on the call with the executives together. Let’s find out how good your source is. I am the source. I didn’t even do one interview. Pathetic and absolutely disgusting.”

Garcia, who did help to run the account Reality Von Teese - which was part of the reveal at the end of her season on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City - even went as far as to threaten legal action against The Neighborhood Talk, commenting again on the post and saying "I will be taking legal action. This is insanely damaging and FALSE.” She even shared the post on her Instagram story, writing “WHAT THE F!!!!! Are you serious right now!!!??”

Monica Garcia Isn't Letting Rumors Go Easily

Beyond calling out The Neighborhood Talk in comments, she also posted a video saying that they should be “absolutely ashamed” of themselves for the lie. In the video, she talks about how their claim is completely false. “To go out there and make and publish a claim that I failed a psych evaluation is a complete lie,” she said. “It’s disgusting. Also like to play with my mental health like that is extremely disturbing. I didn’t even go through the process of Traitors to where I would even be asked to take a psych evaluation. It didn’t even go that far. I was never even asked to take a psych evaluation. So to sit here and say that I failed one … is wild.”

