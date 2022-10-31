After unveiling a teaser on Tudum Day several weeks ago, Netflix debuted the first trailer for its upcoming Bollywood film Monica, O My Darling. Directed by genre specialist Vasan Bala, the neo-noir murder mystery stars Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi, and has been billed as the new film “from the makers of Andhadhun.” The darkly humorous tone is admittedly very similar.

In Andhadhun, which also starred Apte, a pianist claiming to be blind witnessed a murder, and then found himself entangled in a web of lies. In Monica, O My Darling, Rao appears to be playing a similarly out-of-his-depth Average Joe, who is caught in a mess of his own making. Qureshi stars as the titular Monica, a femme fatale who begins blackmailing Rao’s character, Jayant, and a bunch of others, after having affairs with them. To get out of the jam, the men form an alliance and decide to murder her. The walls begin to close in on Jayant when a policewoman named Naidu (Apte) shows up, and makes him the prime suspect in the investigation.

None of the primary players are new to streaming. You might remember Rao from director Ramin Bahrani’s Oscar nominated Netflix film The White Tiger, in which he played the husband of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ character. He also starred in the ensemble film Ludo, directed by Anurag Basu for Netflix. He will also star in the upcoming series Guns & Gulaabs for the streamer. Apte, on the other hand, became such a Netflix staple — she has starred in Lust Stories, Sacred Games, Ghoul, and Raat Akeli Hai — that the streamer described her as “omnipresent” on the platform in a piece of inventive marketing. She was last seen in the action-thriller Vikram Vedha. Having starred in Netflix’s Laila and Army of the Dead, Qureshi has been headlining her own series — a political drama titled Maharani — over at SonyLIV.

Image via Netflix

Bala has worked with Netflix before on the anthology film Ray, in which he directed the segment titled Spotlight, starring Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Radhika Madan. But he is perhaps best known for the martial arts film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, which premiered in the Midnight Madness section of the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, where it won the People's Choice Award: Midnight Madness under the title The Man Who Feels No Pain.

Like that film, Monica, O My Darling also appears to be a pastiche of old Hindi language movies. The title itself is a reference to a song called “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja,” from the 1971 Hindi film Caravan. The dance number featuring Qureshi that we see a glimpse of in the trailer pays homage to a similar sequence in Caravan, featuring the actress Helen. The song itself can be heard in the opening moments of the trailer.

Also starring Sikander Kher, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and Zayn Marie Khan, Monica, O My Darling will debut on Netflix on November 11. You can watch the trailer here and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.