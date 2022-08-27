After her character resurfaced in Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe on the Disney+ miniseries WandaVision, portrayed by Teyonah Parris, Marvel Comics is relaunching a brand-new limited series run for powerhouse Monica Rambeau, otherwise known as Photon. Award-winning author Eve L. Ewing has taken up the helm for one of comics' most powerful superheroes, and in this revival run fans will be able to revisit the most outer reaches and oddities of the superhero-stacked universe ahead of Rambeau's reunion with Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel's sequel The Marvels. Monica Rambeau: Photon will be hitting shelves this December!

Despite her legacy throughout the Marvel Comics universe, this December Monica Rambeau: Photon will mark the very first time that Rambeau is featured in her own solo comic series. Written by Ewing, whose penned a number of issues for Marvel including 2019's Ironheart Vol. 1: Those With Courage and Ms. Marvel Team-Up, Photon is a limited series of five issues that will explore Rambeau's immense powers in order to tackle a reality-shattering crisis on her own. Not only will fans, new and old, get to experience the heights of her incredible abilities, but we will also see Photon pushing herself to the limit and beyond. Surpassing even her own strengths, Photon's journey will take her across time and space when she finds herself charged with the task of making a cosmic delivery. While celestial post doesn't seem so difficult, a mysterious and dangerous threat from beyond, on top of family drama, causes a bit of a hiccup in shipping.

The last Photon adventure took place nearly three decades ago, and after comics and television writer Dwayne McDuffie's passing, Ewing will be the first to pick it back up. Rambeau's character has a rich history within the Marvel Comics Universe, but never with the spotlight fixed on her. In regards to her new storyline, Ewing said:

"It's such an honor to be taking on the story of a legacy character like Monica Rambeau. Monica's character has a long history in the Marvel Universe, but she's way overdue for getting her own story told. I'm picking the pen up from the legend himself, Dwayne McDuffie, who put out the last Monica Rambeau solo adventure almost three decades ago. It's a privilege and I'm excited to tell the story in a way that both highlights her incredible cosmic abilities as well as her everyday, relatable struggles. I hope this will be a title that has something equal to offer to veteran readers and folks who may be brand new to comics."

RELATED: 'The Marvels' Release Date Pushed to July 23

Monica Rambeau made her first debut appearance in the early '80s in The Amazing Spider-Man Annual #16, working her way up the ranks in the Navy. She met resistance as a Black woman on her way to becoming captain, but attained near-limitless powers when her body was inundated with extra-dimensional energy. The overexposure gave Monica the ability to convert her body's mass into any form of electromagnetic energy, and shortly after she became the next Captain Marvel. With four decades of history, Photon has served as the leader of the Avengers for a time before joining the Ultimates, as well.

The new limited series Monica Rambeau: Photon, issue #1, will be available in December. For more information fans can head to the Marvel Comics website. Check out the gorgeuos first-look artwork for the comics, illustrated by artist Michael Sta Maria, and Collider's interview with Parris on joining the MCU as Rambeau below: