The Big Picture Monique Samuels denies joining The Traitors USA cast, disappointing fans.

Monique's reality TV experience made her a popular choice for the show.

Viewers are eager to see who will continue the Housewives legacy on The Traitors USA.

The Traitors USA made waves with its first two seasons, and viewers have high hopes for who will join the cast of its third season of the reality series. There have been many rumors about who will join the cast, but Peacock has confirmed nothing. Viewers are excited to learn who will be a part of the cast and have even speculated who they would want to join the cast. After Phaedra Parks' great run on the show, it is only natural to want to keep bringing Housewives into the mix from any of the franchises.

Many names have been swirling around, but one of the names that had become very popular in the rumor mills was The Real Housewives of Potomac alumn Monique Samuels. Viewers were excited to get the opportunity to have Monique back on their screens after she left a sour taste in their mouths since the last time she appeared on screen. To the viewers' disappointment, Monique recently announced that she would not be a part of the cast, but she does enjoy watching the show. The excitement of Monique being cast on the show opened up the possibilities for other Housewives to be hired on the show.

The Traitors (US) Contestants in the game move into a majestic castle and work as a team to complete a series of dramatic and challenging missions to earn money for the prize pot. Some contestants are traitors some are loyal. Release Date January 12, 2023 Cast Alan Cumming , Kate Chastain , Cirie Fields , Arie Luyendyk Jr. Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 2

Monique Denies Her Participation In 'The Traitors'

Image via Bravo TV

Monique is not a newbie to reality TV since she has not only participated in The Real Housewives of Potomac from seasons two through five, but she was also a part of OWN Network's Love & Marriage: DC. In both shows, she made waves, but it was her participation on RHOP that made her become well-known and a fan favorite. Still, after getting into a physical altercation with cast member Candiace Dillard Bassett, she decided it was best for her to leave the show. Even though she left RHOP, Monique still made a name for herself and has kept busy building her businesses and having her radio show.

She has everything going for her to be a part of the cast of The Traitors, but recently, on her Instagram, she denied the rumors that had been swirling around. This doesn't mean she is leaving the door closed on being a part of it. She says in her Instagram caption, "Neither a traitor nor a faithful 🥴 Sorry to disappoint, but the rumors ARE NOT TRUE 🤣🤣🤣 WTF?! 😐 I love you all though! And I do love that show!" Even though Monique may not be participating in the show, this excited viewers to see who will continue the legacy Phaedra Parks left on the show and continue representing the Housewives.

The Traitors USA is now streaming on Peacock.

