Monk featured some impressive guest talent over its eight seasons. In "Mr. Monk Goes to Jail," Adrian Monk (Tony Shalhoub) talks with the intimidating inmate, Spyder Rudner, played by the indomitable Danny Trejo. In "Mr. Monk and the Actor," Stanley Tucci plays the role of David Ruskin, a well-known method actor who tries to learn from Monk's mannerisms for a television movie about the detective. In "Mr. Monk Joins a Cult," Howie Mandel plays cult leader Ralph "Father" Roberts. It's hard to pick a favorite with so many iconic guest stars. There is one, however, who stands above the rest. With an authenticity that can't be rivaled and charisma that captivates completely, Snoop Dogg is the greatest guest star in the history of Monk. Not only is Snoop's performance genuine, but his version of the Monk theme song, "It's a Jungle Out There," is perfection.

Snoop Dogg is one heck of an entrepreneur. Snoop's fund, Casa Verde Capital, invests heavily in the cannabis industry in the U.S. and abroad. Snoop also has personal investments in companies like Reddit, Klarna, and Robinhood. His business interests are varied and eclectic. He has a line of dog clothes inspired by his own fashion aesthetic. He owns Broadus Foods, a food brand that offers Snoop Cereal and Mama Snoop Pancake Mix. And, only fitting for the icon who brought "Gin and Juice" to the masses, Snoop also has a gin brand called Indoggo Gin. Snoop also has a production company called Snoopadelic Films. Snoop frequently appears in commercials, concerts, and collaborations, providing different revenue streams. Over the years, he has also appeared on countless television shows and films, but what makes his performance as the rapper "Murderuss" in "Mr. Monk and the Rapper" stand out is the ease with which he stepped into the role, making his character relatable and familiar.

What is Monk's Episode "Mr. Monk and the Rapper" About?

The Season 6 episode of Monk, titled "Mr. Monk and the Rapper" takes some clear inspiration from one of the most "Notorious" beefs in hip-hop history. The feud between rap icons Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G., aka Biggie Smalls, or Biggie, is legendary. For a time, Tupac, who was represented by West Coast label Death Row Records, and Biggie, who was with East Coast label Bad Boy Records, were actually friends. For reasons perhaps only known to Tupac and Biggie, their relationship turned sour, and in the end, both men were gunned down in their prime.

"Mr. Monk and the Rapper" draws from this rivalry as the basis for the episode. When East Coast rapper Xtra Large (Marcello Thedford) emerges from a building early in the morning, he is questioned by a journalist who wants to know about his feud with West Coast rapper Murderuss (Snoop Dogg). After a brief conversation, Xtra Large gets in his limo, and minutes later, a car bomb explodes, killing him and putting the driver in intensive care. In the next scene, Adrian Monk and his assistant Natalie Teeger (Traylor Howard) set the clocks ahead for Daylight Savings and discuss the flowers he gave her for "Secretary's Day" when there is a knock at the door. It's Murderuss and his entourage looking to hire Monk to investigate the murder of his music rival and prove his innocence. Monk agrees to help, though he immediately claims to have blacked out from nervousness and now can't remember the agreement.

As Monk begins his investigation, things don't look good for Murderuss. Evidence mounts against him, and Monk tries to back out of his deal. Natalie, who has been paying close attention the whole time, draws Monk's attention to something Xtra Large's producer, Hodges (RonReaco Lee), said about someone tampering with the limo at 7 pm the night before the murder. Knowing the timing device for the bomb was a 12-hour watch, Monk figures out that the target of the bomb was actually Woody Mitchum (Shane Edelman), Hodges' business partner. Hodges wanted the business for himself, and he planned to get rid of his partner, but because he didn't plan for the time change, he ended up murdering his most valuable artist instead. In the end, Hodges is busted, and a thankful Murderuss clears his name thanks to Monk. Well, primarily thanks to Natalie.

Snoop Dogg's Performance on 'Monk' Is Perfection

Snoop Dogg draws on his past to deliver a confident and magnetic performance on Monk. In "Mr. Monk and the Rapper," Murderuss says, "I'm no angel, and I never pretended to be," a sentiment that seems fitting for Snoop Dogg's past as well. Snoop Dogg's performance in the scene where Captain Stottlemeyer (Ted Levine) and Lieutenant Disher (Jason Gray-Stanford) interview Murderuss is the epitome of cool. Disher tries to recite Murderuss's lines to him in a cringy pseudo-rap, and he asks Murderuss if he recognizes the lyrics, which happen to be from his song "Car Bomb," and Murderuss replies, "Not the way you do it." Snoop Dogg's incredulous delivery and well-timed humor is a stand-out moment in the episode.

Snoop brought his trademark swagger to his persona in Monk. From fashion to jewelry, Murderuss is the ideal reflection of hip-hop royalty. Snoop Dogg also showed off his freestyle rap skills in one of the final scenes of "Mr. Monk and the Rapper" when he took the stage to explain the murder of Xtra Large in verse form. Snoop Dogg's performance feels so authentic that it's virtually impossible to separate the actor from his character. Though this is a one-dimensional view of the glamorous life of a hip-hop legend, it's still fun to watch Snoop Dogg paint a picture of decadence and luxury.

With an authentic and charismatic performance from Snoop Dogg in "Mr. Monk and the Rapper," it's easy to see why he is the best guest star on Monk. Many talented actors have made their mark on the fan-favorite crime dramedy, but the contrast between Monk and Murderuss, played flawlessly by Snoop Dogg, is epically entertaining. Snoop is a man of many talents and knows how to deliver a confident performance. Snoop Dogg will forever be the greatest guest star on Monk.

Monk is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

