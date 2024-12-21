How many episodes of Monk can you watch in a day? If you are a big fan of the long-running series and own a Netflix subscription, you already have a plan for the holidays if you want to give the Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) series another watch. The streamer announced that all eight seasons of the show will be removed from the catalog on January 14, which is, of course, terrible news for fans of Monk.

Monk originally aired on the USA Network, centering around a brilliant investigator who living with OCD. Following the procedural format — in which each episode covers a different case (with rare exceptions) — Monk flawlessly mixes comedy and drama. At the same time that Adrian Monk's OCD makes him an asset in solving murder-mystery cases quicker than the police, the series never downplays the struggles that people who live with the condition must face. Shalhoub was greatly praised for his performance, and was nominated for an Emmy for every season of the series. He won three times.

Throughout its seasons, Monk featured a pretty good slate of guest stars, including John Turturro (The Room Next Door) as Monk's agoraphobic brother Ambrose, Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), Sarah Silverman (Maestro), James Brolin (Dune: Part Two), Snoop Dogg (Day Shift), Stanley Tucci (Conclave), Danny Trejo (Seven Cemeteries), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead: Dead City), Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange), Rainn Wilson (The Office), Sean Astin (The Man in the White Van), Nick Offerman (The Last of Us), and Sung Kang (Fast and Furious franchise).

The Best 'Monk' Episodes

If, like most of us, you won't have the time to marathon 125 episodes in such a short time, you'll be glad to know that last year, the Monk team put together a list of 10 key episodes from Monk that not only dive into the mythology of the series, they are also some of the best the series delivered. They include the pilot, in which you meet Monk himself, “Mr. Monk and the Three Pies" (S2, E11), in which you meet Monk's brother Ambrose, “Mr. Monk and the Red Herring” (S3, E10), which helps you understand the change in assistants that Monk goes through, and, of course, “Mr. Monk's 100th Case” (S7, E7), in which he solves one of the most important mysteries of the series.

In case you missed it, Monk returned to a follow-up movie titled Mr. Monk's Last Case in 2023. Once again, Shalhoub was nominated for his performance, and the whole main cast returned. Now, if you're really really into Monk, you'll be glad to know that a new version of the character is about to be revealed as a Disney+ Hotstar adaptation was recently announced in India.

You can stream Monk on Netflix until January 14, 2025.

