We’re only a month away from being able to watch Monk’s highly anticipated return to television, which is why Peacock decided to drop the very first trailer for Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie. Much like the eight-season series did, the TV movie will center around Adrian Monk’s (Tony Shalhoub) unparalleled abilities to solve cases. In the story, the private detective will solve an intensely personal case that involves his stepdaughter Molly (Caitlin McGee).

The very first scene from the trailer of Mr. Monk’s Last Case illustrates why we love the character so much. As he’s reminded that he solved over a hundred high-profile cases on a weekly basis, Adrian admits that he only did it because he had help – if he didn’t, it would just have taken a little longer. The trailer also makes it clear that Mr. Monk’s Last Case is a celebration of the series and the character itself – which earned Shalhoub an Emmy for his performance. And we can’t pretend we all imagined what Monk’s life was like during COVID, which was basically the germophobic detective’s worst nightmare come to life. So the movie will address this with Monk’s characteristic humor.

'Mr. Monk's Last Case' Will Show How Monk Survived COVID

In an official statement, Mr. Monk’s Last Case screenwriter Andy Breckman and director David Hoberman revealed that the movie will certainly reflect the changes that the world went through during the 14 years since the series wrapped:

“It’s been nearly fourteen years since the world has seen a fresh installment of ‘Monk.’ The world has changed mightily in those intervening years and ‘Monk 2023’ reflects the changing world. We’re so delighted to have made a movie version of ‘Monk,’ and we are thrilled that every one of our stars were so enthusiastic about coming back. But in coming back, we wanted to do a film that was worthy of our legacy. ‘Mr. Monk’s Last Case’ is a story that is powerful, emotional, funny, heartwarming, and has something to say about the human condition. And it will be both familiar and surprising.”

Last month, the movie’s producers revealed a list of episodes that you can rewatch in order to remember some key plot points for the movie – that is of course, if you don’t want to binge the whole series which is now available on Peacock. Aside from Shalhoub, the cast of Mr. Monk’s Last Case includes Ted Levine (The Alienist), Jason Gray-Stanford (Summer of 84), Traylor Howard (Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place), Melora Hardin (The Office), Hector Elizondo (Last Man Standing) and James Purefoy (Pennyworth).

Peacock premieres Mr. Monk’s Last Case on December 8. You can watch the trailer above and binge the original series on Peacock.

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie Release Date December 8, 2023 Director Randy Zisk Cast Tony Shalhoub, Ted Levine, Traylor Howard, Melora Hardin Main Genre Crime Genres Comedy, Crime Writers Andy Breckman

