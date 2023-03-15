Eleven years after the popular case-of-the-week show Monk ended, Peacock has ordered a reboot with a 90-minute-long movi: Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie comes from the original creative team, and the movie will see old cast members reprising their roles. The official announcement comes shortly after star Tony Shalhoub revealed that the film was in the works.

According to Peacock, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie will follow Adrian Monk (Shalhoub), the San Francisco-based detective who suffers from obsessive-compulsive disorder as he tries to solve one last very personal case involving his beloved step-daughter Molly, a journalist preparing for her wedding. In his comments Shalhoub had disclosed that a Monk movie was in the works, revealing that the film will be set post-Covid. Knowing Monk’s obsessive-compulsive behavior, Shalhoub laughed about what a post-Covid setting would mean for the character.

Mystery-of-the-week TV shows like Monk, Castle, Psych and now Poker Face have always been fan favorites because of their ability to introduce new takes on mysteries with every episode and the satisfaction that comes with solving a mystery with the characters on screen is an added plus. Fans of Monk will be excited to go on one final case-solving journey with Mr. Monk as he attempts to put pieces of clues together in the upcoming movie.

Image via USA

RELATED: 10 Movie Franchises That Have Been Rebooted Multiple Times

Speaking about the upcoming movie, Michael Sluchan, Executive Vice President of Movies, Kids, Daytime, NBCUniversal Television, and Streaming, said the movie has the heart and humor of the series.

“When creator Andy Breckman came to us with a new Monk case set in the present day, we immediately fell in love with this story all over again. The movie has the heart and humor of the original series with contemporary relevance, and we’re overjoyed to work with the original creative team.”

Alongside Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), the movie will reunite cast members Ted Levine (On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Taylor Howard (Boston Common), Jason Gray-Stanford (Percy Jackson and The Olympians, The Painter), Melora Hardin (The Office, Transparent) and Hector Elizondo (Pretty Woman, Chicago Hope). Shalhoub will also executive produce alongside David Hoberman, Randy Zisk who will also direct, and Andy Breckman who is also the creator and writer of the upcoming movie. Hoberman, Zisk, and Breckman were also part of the crew for the eight seasons TV show.

What To Know About the ‘Monk’ TV Series

The show follows Monk after his psychological disorder cost him his position as a legendary homicide detective in the San Francisco Police Force. After the tragic death of his wife, Monk developed a heightened fear of germs, heights, and crowds, making it difficult for him to solve crimes. At the end of the show, Monk solved the biggest case of his career, cracking the mystery of his wife’s murder.

Monk launched in 2002, and it ran for 125 episodes over eight seasons, with the finale breaking rating records as the most-watched cable drama at the time. The series won a total of eight Primetime Emmy Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and one Golden Globe Award.

Monk movie begins filming in May. Until the movie’s release, you can watch all eight seasons available for streaming on Peacock. Watch a clip from the series below: