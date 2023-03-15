“It’s a jungle out there”, and no one quite knows that like Adrian Monk and his fans. More than a decade after the finale aired, Monk continues to be the preferred mystery of the week show for many. Now, fans of the series have something new to get excited over, Tony Shalhoub just announced that a reunion movie will begin filming this spring for Peacock.

The Monk star made the announcement when he sat down for an interview with the web show Unheard Stories: Stories That Inspire hosted by Dr. Loubna Hassanieh. Eventually, the topic turned to Shalhoub’s upcoming projects, and then the actor maybe got a little carried away with his response. He said:

"We're going to do — I'm not sure if I'm doing a spoiler alert here — but we're doing a Monk 90-minute movie for streaming. And we're going to start shooting that in May. It's Monk post-COVID, so he's in trouble [laughs]. We're bringing everybody back, all of the characters, and doing a 90-minute streaming [movie] for Peacock."

Shalhoub is right, he was doing a “spoiler alert”. This is the first official word about a Monk reunion, so he might be in a bit of trouble with the people at Peacock. They probably wanted to make a big announcement as they did with the Community reunion movie. But, fans of the show certainly aren’t upset. In the series, Shalhoub stars as Adrian Monk, a private detective with OCD. So, seeing him in the context of the COVID pandemic is a great starting point to revisit the character. This reunion movie actually won't be the first time, Shalhoub has reprised the character, he briefly did so in 2020 in Peacock Presents: The At-Home Variety Show Featuring Seth MacFarlane.

Who Starred In The Original Series?

Monk was created by Andy Breckman and originally ran for eight seasons on the USA Network. Alongside Shalhoub, it starred Ted Levine, Jason Gray-Stanford, Traylor Howard, Bitty Schram, and Hector Elizondo. However, since Peacock has yet to give an official announcement on the reunion movie, it is unknown who will be joining Shalhoub. But, his claim that “We're bringing everybody back, all of the characters”, is very promising. Seeing the whole cast back together again will truly be something special.

Interestingly, Peacock has become the home for many reunions of fan-favorite series. As mentioned above, it will be the home of the upcoming Community movie, but it has also hosted the movie reunions of another USA Network favorite. Two of the Psych movies, Psych 2: Lassie Come Home and Psych 3: This Is Gus, premiered exclusively on the streamer.

Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on this Monk reunion movie! Watch Shalhoub make the announcement below: