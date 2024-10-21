Fan favorite series Monk is set for an Indian adaptation for streamer Disney+Hotstar, Deadline reports. The series is in production and marks the first adaptation of the series, about a detective with obsessive-compulsive disorder, in South Asia. Indian streaming space has seen a spike in the spy genre with series like Family Man, The Night Manager adaptation, Farzi, and the upcoming iteration of Citadel: Honey Bunny. The Monk adaptation would be another worthy entry in the genre.

While plot details, casting, and top-line talents are yet to be announced, the news comes as a deal is struck between Banijay Asia and NBCUniversal Formats, to remake iconic shows for the Indian market. “Monk is an exciting fit for our platform, with its captivating mix of humor, mystery, and emotional depth. We have attempted to make this adaptation feel rooted and Indian, and thus uniquely fresh for our audiences including those who may have seen the original,” Sumanta Bose, Business Head HSM and Content Head Disney+ Hotstar (Hindi), said.

‘Monk’ Has a Long Legacy

Image via Peacock

The original series which ran between 2002-2009 follows a private detective, Adrian Monk, who has an obsessive-compulsive disorder and multiple phobias and works with the San Francisco Police Department in solving unconventional cases. The show also focuses on his assistants Sharona Fleming and Natalie Teeger and his investigation of his wife's unsolved murder. “The original series has set a new benchmark for character-driven mysteries, and we believe our adaptation will resonate similarly,” said Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO, Banijay Asia & Endemol Shine India. He further shared the development status of the series, revealing,

“The production has been progressing seamlessly, and we look forward to showcasing this exciting project on Disney+ Hotstar, thus taking our long and fruitful association one step ahead.”

Monk led by Tony Shalhoub has fans around the world and is highly acclaimed by critics and fans alike. It has an 89 percent critic score and 87 audience score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The Indian adaption is new for the South Asian market as a Turkish adaptation of the series already exists. After the final season culminated, a follow-up film, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie, premiered on Peacock in December last year. Which provided a brilliant nostalgic ride for the fans. The original Emmy-winning series is created by Andy Breckman.

No release date for the series has been announced yet. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.