The Big Picture Monk and Stottlemeyer have a special friendship that goes beyond work but can be chaotic, sharing a living space when Stottlemeyer's wife kicks him out.

Monk helps Stottlemeyer mend his marriage while indirectly solving the murder case of a 115-year-old man.

Their bond lasts through personal and professional challenges, showcasing their enduring friendship throughout the series.

There are so many great detective-authority figure pairings in police procedural shows, but one of the best can be found in Monk. The critically acclaimed, fan-favorite series stars Tony Shalhoub as the genius private eye, Adrian Monk. Despite having a brilliant level of intellect and remarkable deduction skills, Monk also has a series fear of germs and lives with obsessive-compulsive disorder, which became severe enough to the point where Monk had to leave his beloved job at the San Francisco Police Department.

Despite no longer being employed by the city, Monk still works with the SFPD consistently to solve the cases they can't. He does this with the help of his assistant, Natalie Teeger (Traylor Howard), fellow detective Randy Disher (Jason Gray-Stanford), and last but not least, his former captain, Leland Stottlemeyer (Ted Levine). If you thought Ted Levine's best performance was Buffalo Bill in Silence of the Lambs, his beloved role as Leland Stottlemeyer may make you think otherwise, as he's far from your average strict police captain. What makes the relationship between Adrian Monk and Leland Stottlemeyer so special is that it's more than a simple working relationship. They are legitimate friends who genuinely care for each other's well-being, even if they do tend to get on each other's nerves. In no episode is that more apparent in Season 2, Episode 5 of Monk, titled "Mr. Monk and the Very, Very Old Man."

What Is the Episode "Mr. Monk and the Very, Very Old Man" About?

Episode 5 of Monk Season 2 begins with the curious death of Miles Hollings (Patrick Cranshaw) — a 115-year-old who once held the title of the oldest man in the world. Coincidentally, a documentary about Hollings was in production close to the time of his death, and the documentarian behind the feature is none other than Leland Stottlemeyer's wife, Karen (Glenne Headly). When she learns that Hollings has died, Karen immediately suspects that foul play was involved. Leland disagrees, stating that he likely died from old age given he was well over a hundred years old. This puts the married couple at odds with each other.

Leland is ultimately proven wrong when the coroner's report concludes that Miles Hollings was killed via suffocation. He brings the news to Monk at his home late at night, and the detective immediately concludes that Leland got kicked out of the house after he and Karen got into another argument. Leland is planning on getting some sleep at a local motel, but Monk insists that Leland spend the night at his place. It's a somewhat surprising move, given that Monk is very particular about what goes on in his home. Still, Monk gladly offers Leland a place to stay out of loyalty to his friend, as Leland was always there for Monk when he was grieving for his late-wife, Trudy (Stellina Rusich).

Monk and Leland Are Great Friends, but Terrible Roommates

Leland reluctantly accepts the offer, and soon makes himself at home in Monk's apartment. This goes about as well as you'd expect, as the two have fundamentally different ideas about their preferred living state. The feud starts almost immediately, with Leland trying to fix a crooked table while Monk keeps putting it back to where it was before. The ending of the episode later reveals that Monk likes the desk being that way because that's how Trudy liked it.

That night, the two get into another disagreement when Leland is about to go to bed. Leland wants to get up at 7:53 because 8:00 is a little too late and 7:00 is too early. That doesn't fly with Monk, as he finds 7:53 to be an odd number, which throws his balanced and organized world out of wack. Leland compromises by setting the alarm to 8:00, but sets the actual clock ahead seven minutes so he'll wake up at 7:53. These might seem like minor inconveniences, but they reach a boiling point right before the episode's climax. As Monk vacuums an already clean carpet, Leland explodes into a passionate rant, delivering one of the funniest lines in the entire episode: "First thing tomorrow, I am calling the Vatican, and I am nominating your late wife, Trudy, for sainthood! Because you are impossible!"

Leland goes on to call Monk the best marriage counselor in the world, saying that any couple going through problems would find a way to make it work after two days of living with him. The confrontation is so explosive that it looks like the overall friendship between Leland and Monk is going to be damaged forever until Monk reminds Leland that his wife won't take him back unless he does one thing.

With the Help of Monk, Leland Gets His Chance to Solve the Case

One of the main reasons why Leland and Karen are at odds is because Leland doesn't seem to be taking her career as a filmmaker seriously. Monk's assistant, Sharona (Bitty Schram), gave the two a copy of her documentary on Miles Hollings earlier in the episode. Despite them both arguing with each other and screaming their heads off, they're soon sitting side by side in bed like an old married couple while they watch Karen's documentary.

When Monk is helping Leland mend his marriage, he also indirectly helps Leland find out who is really behind Miles Hollings' murder. The culprit turns out to be the mayor's aide, who was after a time capsule that held sensitive information that could have seen the light of day had Hollings stayed alive for the next few years. Catching a murderer almost feels like a small victory compared to Leland mending things with his wife.

As fans of the series likely know, Leland and Karen reconciling was only a temporary solution, as they would later divorce in a future season. It's a devastating loss for Leland Stottlemeyer, and who's there by his side? Monk. Who continues to repay the debt he owes not to his captain, but to his friend. It's a bond that has lasted for eight seasons, and even longer than that as the two reunited for Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie. They might be at each other's throats due to their personality differences, but they still manage to persevere as the closest of close friends.

