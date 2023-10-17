The Big Picture Peacock is now streaming all 125 episodes of Monk, giving fans the opportunity to binge-watch the entire series before the movie premiere in December.

The producers have compiled a list of 10 important episodes that delve into the mythology of Monk and feature themes and characters that will resurface in the movie.

The recommended episodes include the pilot episode that introduces Adrian Monk and explores his Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, as well as episodes that delve into Monk's family and his search for a new assistant.

When it comes to revisiting your favorite series in preparation for a revival, there are two distinct routes you can take: Buckle down and binge all episodes before the revival premiere or settle for revisiting your favorite episodes. If you plan on doing either of these before Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie premieres in December, Peacock has some great news for you.

Binge-watchers will be glad to know that, starting today, you can stream all episodes from the eight seasons of Monk on Peacock. That’s 125 episodes for you to recap, so the time to start is now! However, not all of us have the time to watch three episodes a day all the way through the beginning of December, which is why the movie and series’ producers came up with a list of important episodes you can’t miss before pressing play on the highly anticipated movie.

The team prepared a list of 10 episodes (or eleven, depending on how you look at it) that helped create the mythology of Monk and have some themes and characters that are bound to resurface in the movie. One of the most important is, of course, “Mr. Monk and the Candidate,” the pilot episode of the series in which we are introduced to Adrian Monk (Tony Shalhoub) and learn details about his Obsessive Compulsive Disorder – as well as what triggered it.

Image via Peacock

Dont Forget Monk's Family and Legacy

The slate of episodes also include two key moments in the series’ events: The Season 2 and Season 4 episodes in which Monk visits his brother Ambrose (played by John Turturro) and we discover that Monk’s issues have deeper roots than we originally thought. The list also includes game-changing episode “Mr. Monk and the Red Herring” in which Sharona (Bitty Schram), the only person that had Monk’s back, decides to leave him and he has to find a new assistant.

You also must dive back in some milestone episodes such as “Mr. Monk’s 100th Case” and “Mr. Monk Bumps His Head.” In the latter, Monk suffers from temporary memory loss but can only hold on to some specific events in his life. Last but not least, you have to watch the two-part series finale not only to rewatch Monk’s send-off and find out who killed his wife, but also to remember Molly, the stepdaughter whose presence is relevant to Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie. In the story, Molly is preparing to get married while Monk gears up to solve his last and extremely personal case.

Peacock premieres Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie on December 8. You can check out the full list of episodes recommended by the movie’s producers below:

HERE’S WHAT HAPPENED… (KEY PAST EPISODES)

1. “Mr. Monk and the Candidate” (S1, E1) — The pilot episode, in which Monk partners with assistant-nurse Sharona (Bitty Schram) to investigate his first murder, as he struggles with OCD.

2. “Mr. Monk and the Three Pies" (S2, E11) — We meet Monk’s estranged brother Ambrose (John Turturro), who’s agoraphobic, giving us more insight into the family’s backstory.

3. “Mr. Monk and the Red Herring” (S3, E10) — After Sharona leaves him, a devastated Monk finds a new assistant, Natalie (Traylor Howard).

4. “Mr. Monk and the Kid” (S3, E16) — Monk enjoys taking care of a toddler who’s related to an investigation, but realizes he’s in no shape to become a parent.

5. “Mr. Monk Goes Home Again” (S4, E2) — Monk makes up with his brother Ambrose as they await their father’s uncertain return.

6. ”Mr. Monk Bumps His Head” (S4, E11) — Tony Shalhoub’s Emmy-winning performance as an amnesia-striken Monk whose love for Trudy is so powerful, he cannot bring himself to be with another woman (played by Laurie Metcalf).

7. “Mr. Monk and the Actor” (S5, E1) — Monk is star-struck by an actor (Stanley Tucci), who may play Monk in a TV movie but ultimately decides Monk is far too depressing.

8. “Mr. Monk Buys a House” (S7, E1) — Still reeling from his therapist Dr. Kroger’s untimely death, Monk finds a new therapist in Dr. Bell.

9. “Mr. Monk's 100th Case” (S7, E7) — While being celebrated in a TV documentary, Monk must solve one of his biggest cases yet: catching a serial killer.

10. “Mr. Monk and the End” (S8, E15 & E16) — Monk finally solves the murder of his wife Trudy, and forges a relationship with Molly, the stepdaughter he never met.