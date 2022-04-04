Devolver Digital and LucasFilmGames have announced that a brand-new entry in the beloved Monkey Island series is on its way, with original series creator Ron Gilbert steering the ship. The new game, called Return to Monkey Island, is set for release sometime this year.

The news of the new game first broke on Gilbert's Twitter page where he posted a tweet that read "A little something we've been working on for the past 2 years in complete secrecy." Linked in the tweet was the announcement trailer for Return to Monkey Island. This was quickly followed up by tweets from both LucasFilmGames and Devolver Digital also announcing the game as well as a new website for the upcoming title. The new game will pick up its story after the series' 1991 entry, Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge. The development team behind the title will be Gilbert's Terrible Toybox studio working in collaboration with both LucasFilmGames and Devolver Digital.

Details about the game are currently unknown, but fans have been pointing out that the description of Return to Monkey Island says that the game will pick up after the series' second entry, though this is not the last game that was released, not by a long shot. There have been a total of five games in the series, with the most recent outing being Tales of Monkey Island, released in 2009 and developed by Telltale Games. The reasoning for this can be found in one of Gilbert's blog posts dating back to 2013 titled, "If I Made Another Monkey Island." One of the things he mentioned is that the game would follow up on the second game, which makes sense since Gilbert left LucasArts in 1992, meaning he did not work on the projects that followed the game's second entry.

Image via Devolver Digital

RELATED: 'The Wolf Among Us 2': First Trailer Reveals a Release Window for the Anticipated Sequel

In the post Gilbert says:

"All the games after Monkey Island 2 don't exist in my Monkey Island universe. My apologies to all the talented people who worked on them and the people who loved them, but I'd want to pick up where I left off. Free of baggage. In a carnival. That doesn't mean I won't steal some good ideas or characters from other games. I'm not above that."

In a separate blog post, he clarified: "I'd want to be free to take the story where I wanted it to go and not feel compelled to adhere to the games that followed. If I end up being able to make this game at some point, we all might find that it fits nicely in between Monkey Island 2 and Curse of Monkey Island."

The Monkey Island series is a collection of point-and-click adventure games that made its debut in 1990 with The Secret of Monkey Island developed by LucasArts. Its sequel, Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge followed the next year. The series has a total of five entries, ending off with the previously mentioned Tales of Monkey Island.

The series stars Guybrush Threepwood and his many misadventures as he tries to become a notorious pirate, which often sees him coming up against the undead pirate, Captain LeChuck, and vying for the affection of one Elaine Marley. Guybrush is voiced by Dominic Armato, who will be reprising his role in this upcoming title. Other returning series alums include Series composers Michael Land, Peter McConnel, and Clint Bajakian as well as writer and programmer on the series, Dave Grossman, who took to Twitter to voice his excitement to show off what they have been working on the last few years.

Return to Monkey Island is scheduled to release sometime in 2022. You can watch the new announcement trailer for the upcoming return to the series down below.

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Trailer Reveals Epic Adventures, Kisses, and the Crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Matt Villei (311 Articles Published) Matt Villei is a Freelance Writer currently working in Gaming News for Collider. Having a deep appreciation for the games, films, and books that he experienced growing up, Matt wanted to learn the inner workings of how these pieces of media were made. He graduated from Hofstra University with a Film Studies degree and a Creative Writing minor with the hope of one day making a game like the ones he grew up playing. When not writing, he plays some games, watches some professional wrestling, and spends some time with his two Golden Retrievers. More From Matt Villei