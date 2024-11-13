Dev Patel’s Monkey Man premiered earlier this year and was a huge success, drawing comparison’s to Keanu Reeves’ legendary action franchise, John Wick, while also earning more than 3x its reported budget. While Monkey Man closed its theatrical run grossing $35 million worldwide while costing only $10 million to make, recent developments revealed that the film we got was almost much different than the final product. During a recent tell-all interview with Vanity Fair, Monkey Man star and director Patel was asked about how things went for his first directorial outing. When asked if he phoned any friends or called any directors he had worked with in the past for help directing Monkey Man, Patel had this to say:

"Garth Davis, who directed Lion, is a very dear friend. He came to the rescue in my edit period because we’d been picked up by a studio, and they were trying to turn the movie into something it wasn't. He was instrumental in watching the cut and really helping me out when I was absolutely pulling my hair out."

Considering the final product was such a hit — the film earned scores of 89% from critics and 83% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes — it’s disheartening to hear that a studio was trying to interfere with Patel’s vision so much so that it would have delivered a radically different final product, one that Patel was clearly not happy with. Nonetheless, it’s great to see that he stood his ground and was able to get some help on the back end during the editing process for his first directorial feature that didn’t compromise his idea and sour him on the idea of directing again. Monkey Man follows an anonymous young man who unleashed a campaign of vengeance against the corrupt leaders of his country who are responsible for his mother’s death and also the systematic violence against the poor and defenseless.

Where Is ‘Monkey Man’ Streaming?

Monkey Man is currently streaming on Prime Video, but that hasn’t been the case since the film first exited theaters earlier this year and made its streaming debut. When Monkey Man first premiered on streaming it debuted exclusively on Peacock, where it spent several months in and out of the top 10 most popular movie charts before departing the platform to stream exclusively on Prime Video. The action film did make it into the Prime Video top 10 briefly, but it was quickly phased out by other projects. There has been no word on a Monkey Man sequel, but Patel will next star alongside Rosy McEwen and Jade McRoot in Rabbit Trap, an upcoming horror thriller from writer/director Bryn Chainey.

Monkey Man was written and directed by Dev Patel, who also stars in the film. Stay tuned to Collider for future news on the film and watch Monkey Man on Prime Video.

6 10 Monkey Man A recently released ex-felon living in India struggles to adjust to a world of corporate greed and eroding spiritual values. Director Dev Patel Cast Dev Patel , Sharlto Copley , Pitobash , Vipin Sharma , Sobhita Dhulipala Runtime 113 minutes Writers Dev Patel

