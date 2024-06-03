The Big Picture Dev Patel's directorial debut, Monkey Man, will be available on Digital platforms on June 11 followed by a physical home media release on June 25.

The film, heavily tied to Indian culture, surpassed its budget at the box office, despite struggling initially.

The film was produced by Jordan Peele and also stars Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Sikandar Kher, Sobhita Dhulipala, and more.

Dev Patel's directorial debut, Monkey Man has announced a home media physical release date. The action thriller was released in theaters back in April, a month after its South by Southwest debut. While it initially struggled at the box office, it did surpass its reported budget and earned over $34 million at the worldwide box office.

According to an official press release, there will be two types of home release. The first is the regular DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD distribution, which is scheduled to hit shelves on June 25. However, if you want to see the film early before its scheduled streaming and physical release, a collectors' edition, featuring bonus content, will be available digitally on June 11.

Monkey Man was directed, co-written, and co-produced by Patel. He also starred in the film, playing Kid, a man trying to take down the corrupt government entities responsible for the murder of his mother. The film heavily embraced and paid homage to Indian culture and history, and used the opportunity to share it with a global audience. And despite its poor box office performance, it was praised by fans and critics alike, with a certified fresh score of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes. Meanwhile, audiences gave it an average score of 84%.

Who Else Was Involved in 'Monkey Man'?

Image via Universal Pictures

Aside from Patel, other notable people worked on Monkey Man. One of them is famed horror director, Jordan Peele, who co-produced the film, alongside Hotel Mumbai's Jomon Thomas, The Twilight Zone's Win Rosenfeld, and Peele's producing partner, Ian Cooper. Monkey Man also starred Maleficent's Sharlto Copley, as well as multiple Bollywood stars, including Pitobash, Sikandar Kher, Sobhita Dhulipala, Makrand Deshpande, Vipin Sharma, and Adithi Kalkunte.

Before Monkey Man, Patel directed a short film, titled Roborovski. Deadline reported that the film was funded by Screen Australia, and according to the National Film And Sound Archive of Australia, it follows an overlooked hamster, who's hoping to find a family to adopt him.

While it's still unknown what Patel's next directorial project will be, he has landed a few more acting roles. He's set to appear in Rabbit Trap, a film that Patel is also producing, and Wicker. Both have yet to announce a release date.

Monkey Man will be available to stream on Peacock on June 14, and you can purchase it on digital on June 11 and Blu-ray on June 25.