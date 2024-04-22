The Big Picture Monkey Man, Dev Patel's directorial debut, will be available to buy or rent at home after struggling at the box office.

The film draws heavily from Indian mythology and follows a young man seeking revenge against those who wronged him.

Despite critical acclaim for its story and action sequences, Monkey Man failed to attract box office success worldwide.

Dev Patel’s action packed directorial debut Monkey Man will now be available at home to buy or rent, the makers have announced. The home release comes as the movie struggles to leave its mark at the box office. The movie heavily draws from Indian mythology of Lord Hanuman as the director aims to share his culture with the rest of the world.

The film follows Patel as Kid, a young man who makes a living by fighting in an underground fight club where night after night, he's beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash. After years of suppressing his rage, he finally discovers a way to infiltrate the city's sinister elite to settle the score with the men who took everything from him including his mother.

‘Monkey Man’ is Having a Hard Time at the Box Office

Close

Despite starting as a Netflix project, Monkey Man was reportedly abandoned by the streamer for fear of backlash, however, Universal and Jordan Peele stepped in to get it a full theatrical release. The movie is set in India and filled with corruption and bigotry, which might look like a commentary on its current political landscape, but the movie hasn’t been released in the country yet. It has an 88 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes and has garnered high praise from critics and fans for its story, direction, and killer action sequences. Despite good word, Monkey Man failed to translate the online buzz into box office success and has garnered a worldwide total of around $28 million in three weeks.

Monkey Man has some good performances and great action. Patel made the movie, overcoming several hurdles including breaking his hand. He previously told Collider, “This guy is like a caged animal. He's cornered. It has to be primal and gritty and messy, and like gritted teeth and drool and scratching, biting. I didn't want it to feel like choreo, so every time I would feel like, “Oh, we're falling into too much of a choreo kind of feel. How can we make it more jagged? How can we change the camera? How can we not cut as much?” For me, it was some of the hardest acting I've ever done in terms of having to express through that.”

The movie also stars Sharlto Copley as Tiger, Pitobash as Alphonso, Vipin Sharma as Alpha, along with Bollywood stars such as Sikandar Kher as Rana Singh, Sobhita Dhulipala as Sita. Further rounding off the cast are Ashwini Kalsekar as Queenie Kapoor, Adithi Kalkunte as Neela, Makarand Deshpande as Baba Shakti, and Zakir Hussain as a tabla maestro.

Monkey Man is in theatres now. The movie will be available at home on April 23. Check out the announcement below: