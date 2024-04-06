The Big Picture Monkey Man debuted with $4.3 million, eyeing a $10 million opening weekend with positive reviews and an 86% Rotten Tomatoes rating.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire continues to dominate the box office, surpassing $100 million domestically in its first week.

The First Omen grabbed the third spot with $3 million, while Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and Kung Fu Panda 4 battled for the fourth and fifth spots.

A trio of holdovers will face competition from two new releases at the domestic box office this weekend. Debuting in second place is Dev Patel’s directorial debut, the India-set Monkey Man, which grossed $4.3 million on its opening day. This includes the $1.4 million that the movie made in Thursday previews. A stylish, deeply allegorical action film rooted in Indian culture, Monkey Man is eying a $10 million opening weekend, which is on the lower end of projections. Reviews, however, have been positive. Monkey Man holds an 86% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, and has earned a solid B+ CinemaScore from opening day audiences. The movie is facing some uncertainty in India, where it hasn’t yet secured a release date, owing to its socio-political commentary about the ruling right-wing party.

After nearly setting a new domestic opening record for 2024 in its first weekend of release, Warner Bros. and Legendary’s Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will likely top the box office for the second weekend in a row, having generated $8.5 million on its second Friday. In its first week, the film shot past the $100 million mark domestically, in addition to overtaking its direct predecessor Godzilla vs. Kong’s lifetime haul.

The hit action-adventure sequel is eyeing around $30 million in its second weekend, which represents a rather steep drop from its spectacular $80 million debut a week ago. By Sunday, Godzilla x Kong should hit the $130 million mark, making it the third-biggest installment of the MonsterVerse franchise domestically. The movie will also pass the $300 million mark globally this weekend. Directed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla x Kong is doing particularly well in China, where it will face major competition this weekend from Hayao Miyazaki’s Oscar-winning The Boy and the Heron.

Another debutante — The First Omen — grabbed the third spot on its first Friday. A prequel to the classic 1976 film directed by Richard Donner, The First Omen is performing below projections in its debut. The horror film grossed $3 million on its first Friday, and will likely generate around $8 million across the weekend. Reviews, however, have been excellent — the movie sits at a “fresh” 79% RT score — although the C CinemaScore certainly puts the film's long-term prospects in question.

The fourth and fifth spots this Friday went to Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and Kung Fu Panda 4. While the latest entry in the long-running supernatural comedy series grossed $2.4 million as it entered its third weekend of release, the fourth installment in the long-running animated franchise grossed $2.3 million on its fifth Friday. Ghostbusters: The New Empire is eying $9 million this weekend, and Kung Fu Panda 4 should generate around $8.9 million by Sunday. It’s going to be a tight race for the third spot, with The First Omen also in contention. Meanwhile, the blockbuster science-fiction epic Dune: Part Two slipped out of the top five for the first time in its run, as it added another $2 million to its domestic tally on its sixth Friday. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates over the weekend.

