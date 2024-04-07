The Big Picture Monkey Man struggled at the box office despite buzz, grossing $12.6 million globally, falling slightly short of expectations.

The film, directed by Dev Patel, explores social commentary in India but has faced challenges securing a release in the country.

Despite modest box office results, the audience response has been positive, with an 87% Rotten Tomatoes score and B+ CinemaScore.

Universal’s Monkey Man found itself in the same position as so many action films have previously, unable to translate huge online buzz into tangible box office receipts. Directed by and starring Dev Patel — this is his directorial debut — Monkey Man just about met expectations domestically while delivering muted results in a handful of overseas markets. An allegorical fable of sorts featuring some of the most imaginative action set-pieces recently put on screen, Monkey Man is set in and borrows liberally from the culture of India.

Monkey Man grossed around $10 million domestically and brought in around $2.6 million from 27 overseas markets, for a global opening of $12.6 million. The film debuted this weekend in the U.K. and Ireland with $1 million, finishing at number five on the charts. But it managed to earn only $500,000 in Australia, where it also debuted at number five. While these numbers are a little underwhelming for an action film, it's still early days, and audience response has been encouraging.

Patel stars as the Kid, a young man who goes on a rampage against a corrupt politician weaponizing religion to rally an army of devotees to do his bidding. Because of its social and political commentary about the rise of right-wing governments, Monkey Man has been unable to secure a release date in India. It’s also reportedly one of the reasons why it was dropped at Netflix, where it was initially set up. Universal picked the movie up for a reported $10 million after in-house studio supremo Jordan Peele took a liking to it.

'Monkey Man' Has Been Described as "John Wick in Mumbai"

Peele has been front-and-center of the marketing alongside Patel, who has been regaling the press with stories about all the hardships he endured while making the movie. But even if the box office results so far have been modest, it’s obvious that people have liked the movie. Monkey Man sits at a “fresh” 87% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. It also earned a healthy B+ CinemaScore from opening day audiences, which is the same as what The Beekeeper earned a few weeks ago, before going on to generate over $150 million worldwide.

Monkey Man premiered at the South by Southwest festival in March, and also stars Sharlto Copley, alongside some of India’s brightest actors — Sobhita Dhulipala, Sikander Kher, Pitobash, and Makarand Deshpande. You can watch the movie in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates. Grab your tickets below.

Monkey Man 6 10 A recently released ex-felon living in India struggles to adjust to a world of corporate greed and eroding spiritual values. Release Date April 4, 2024 Director Dev Patel Cast Dev Patel , Sharlto Copley , Pitobash , Vipin Sharma , Sobhita Dhulipala Runtime 113 minutes Writers Dev Patel

