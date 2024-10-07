One of the most under-appreciated action films of the year just got a major streaming update. Dev Patel's Monkey Man, which released in theaters earlier this year on April 5, will begin streaming on Prime Video on October 15. The film began streaming on Peacock and has been an exclusive on the platform since June, just two months after its release, but now it will spread its wings and explore a new streamer next week. Monkey Man follows a nameless kid (Patel) who unleashes vengeance against his country's corrupt leaders who are responsible for his mother's death and continuously take advantage of the poor and powerless. The film was a hit upon its premiere, and earned an 89% score from critics and an 83% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

In addition to starring in Monkey Man, Dev Patel also made his directorial and screenwriting debut on the film, proving he has the chops to produce hits behind the camera and in front of it. John Collee and Paul Angunawela also have credit for the screenplay, but the story is an original creation from Patel's mind, alone. Collee served as the scribe on The Return, the historical epic starring Ralph Fiennes as Odysseus which is set to release later this year on December 6. Some of his most famous work came from penning the screenplay for Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, another historical epic starring Russell Crowe and Paul Bettany. Patel has not secured his next director's project, but he will be seen again starring alongside Rosy McEwen in Rabbit Trap, the horror film from Bryn Chainey.

What Else Is Streaming on Prime Video?

There's plenty to keep you busy on Prime Video before Monkey Man hits the platform next week, including Tulsa King, Taylor Sheridan's Paramount+ Original Series starring Sylvester Stallone, which recently began streaming its first season on the platform. For those more interested in a small commitment, Prime Video Original Killer Heat, the crime thriller starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Richard Madden, is also one of the top two most popular things to watch on the platform. Challengers, Zendaya's spicy tennis drama with Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor, is also still hanging around the Prime Video top 10.

Monkey Man stars Dev Patel, who also wrote and directed the film. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Monkey Man on Peacock before it premieres on Prime Video on October 15.

6 10 Monkey Man A recently released ex-felon living in India struggles to adjust to a world of corporate greed and eroding spiritual values. Release Date April 4, 2024 Director Dev Patel Cast Dev Patel , Sharlto Copley , Pitobash , Vipin Sharma , Sobhita Dhulipala Runtime 113 minutes Writers Dev Patel

