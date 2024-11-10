2024 has seen many great movies come and go, with few leaving enough of a mark to stay relevant. One such film to have done just that is Dev Patel's directorial debut, Monkey Man, with the action-heavy rollercoaster ride becoming an instant hit with fans and critics. This is seen in the film's impressive certified fresh Rotten Tomatoes rating of 89%, supported by a strong audience score of 83%.

Because of this, Monkey Man has managed to stay on people's minds long after its springtime run at the box office, with its recent October 15 addition to Prime Video helping it climb the streaming charts. This has proven so fruitful that, as of the most recent rankings from November 7, Monkey Man is 10th in Prime Video's top 10, joining the likes of IF and The Longest Yard on the list. For those yet to see Monkey Man, here's a reminder of the synopsis:

"Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Dev Patel as Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash. After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city's sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him."

Dev Patel Makes a Strong Start to Directorial Life

Monkey Man might not be the sort of film to be threatening during awards season, but, as a directorial debut, Patel has done a stellar job. Intricate action-packed set pieces and a story worth following make Monkey Man a delightful introduction to Patel's behind-the-camera work, with many critics positively responding to the project and helping word-of-mouth propel the film to $34 million worldwide at the box office. One such critic with plenty of positives to throw Monkey Man's way was Collider's Perri Nemiroff, who said in her review:

"Monkey Man is a true mixed bag. The action is staggeringly impressive, both from a visual and storytelling standpoint, but the material in between runs the risk of deflating the experience via pacing problems and narrative confusion. Why teeter positive on Monkey Man then? Because it’s abundantly clear it was crafted by a passionate and determined artist with a vision. Patel swings big from start to finish in Monkey Man. Some of those are home runs and others are misses, but there’s an assuredness to all of his choices that makes Monkey Man especially exhilarating to watch play out, and it also makes Patel a very exciting voice to watch in this space. There’s no doubt Patel has got boundless potential and power as a director, and I look forward to seeing him harness that more and more as he rocks the industry with bold visions."

