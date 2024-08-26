The Big Picture Dev Patel in front of and behind the camera in Monkey Man, a thrilling action film with dynamic fight scenes and cultural inspiration.

Despite mixed reviews, Monkey Man impressed with $35 million at the global box office and a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Patel's directorial debut showcases his talent as a storyteller, offering viewers an exciting and unique film experience, and now it's a hit on Peacock.

We already knew that Dev Patel was one of the best actors of our generation. Celebrating his breakthrough into the industry via Danny Boyle’s eight-time Academy Award-winning 2008 feature, Slumdog Millionaire, it would be hard for anyone to go up from there, but Patel has made it happen time and time again. His incredible run in front of the camera only continued to expand over the last 16 years through films like Lion and The Green Knight, and TV series including The Newsroom. But this year, Patel shook things up and shifted his focus onto storytelling in the critically acclaimed film, Monkey Man. Now working its way up the charts at Peacock, the film is among the streamer’s Top 10 titles, and for several very good reasons.

Along with helming, Patel also co-penned, produced, and starred in Monkey Man, which put him in the role of a John Wick-like vigilante known as Kid. After spending years as the literal punching bag for fighters in an underground club, Kid uses the strength and skills that he’s developed to track down the city’s wealthiest and most corrupt members and bring them to justice for the childhood they stole from him. Joining Patel and making up the film’s ensemble are Sikander Kher (Mum Bhai), Sharlto Copley (Elysium), Pitobash (I Am Kalam), and Vipin Sharma (Like Stars on Earth).

Making the action genre his very own, Patel had long dreamed of and plotted the creation of Monkey Man. Inspired by his culture, the first-time filmmaker used the legend of Hanuman, the half-monkey, half-human god, for the basis of his film’s plot, while being the project’s director gave him more creative freedom than he would have had otherwise.

‘Monkey Man’s Critical and Box Office Reception

Patel’s Monkey Man was welcomed with open arms at its global debut during this year’s SXSW festivities. Collider’s Perri Nemiroff was in attendance and praised the movie’s dynamic action sequences, writing, “There’s no doubt Monkey Man will boast some of the most memorable fight scenes of the year.” In cinemas, audiences turned out for Patel’s directorial debut, as the film amassed over $35 million during its theatrical run at the global box office. Hit with slightly mixed reviews from critics, the title is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with 89%. Many critics agreed that while the action packs a punch, the movie's script is a little bit lacking, but for the director's debut feature, this one is an absolute win.

Now that it’s streaming on Peacock, subscribers can take a swing at Monkey Man from the comfort of their own homes.

Monkey Man 6 10 A recently released ex-felon living in India struggles to adjust to a world of corporate greed and eroding spiritual values. Release Date April 4, 2024 Director Dev Patel Cast Dev Patel , Sharlto Copley , Pitobash , Vipin Sharma , Sobhita Dhulipala Runtime 113 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Dev Patel Expand

