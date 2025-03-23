If nothing else, Osgood Perkins' latest film, The Monkey, proved that most of us find music-playing toy monkeys inherently creepy. Even Disney/Pixar sensed the scare-factor of these horrible toys when they used the traditional cymbal-clapping version in Toy Story 3; that version is actually the reason why the monkey has a drum instead of cymbals (like in the original Stephen King story) in Perkins' movie. And if you’re a child of the '80s and '90s, you probably remember a similar toy on the VHS cover of Monkey Shines from horror-movie master George A. Romero. Even though the toy on the cover isn’t the actual villain of the movie, it still evokes the appropriate sense of dread that a movie about an actual monkey on a killing spree should. It’s not exactly a top-tier Romero film, but it has a weird charm enhanced by a strong cast, including the incomparable Stanley Tucci going full-on sleaze, and a climax that has to be seen to be believed.

Stanley Tucci is Both Charming and Sleazy in 'Monkey Shines'

Image via Orion Pictures

Monkey Shines follows the story of Allan (Jason Beghe) a man who becomes quadriplegic after being hit by a truck; his researcher friend Geoffrey (John Pankow) offers him a Capuchin monkey named Ella as a service animal. Unbeknownst to Allan, Geoffrey has given Ella an experimental serum meant to boost her intelligence, and hopes he can use her interactions with Allan for more research. The serum seemingly helps Ella develop a strong, almost telepathic bond with Allan, leading her to commit acts of extreme violence against those who pose a threat to Allan’s well-being. This includes his domineering mother, a callous nurse (or her pet bird, anyway – this is not exactly a movie for animal lovers), and the egotistical doctor who performed Allan’s back surgery after his accident.

Related Matt Smith & Stanley Tucci Make This Zombie Thriller Worth the Watch Smith and Tucci clash in the fight for humanity in this claustrophobic horror feature.

Stanely Tucci is a character actor with an impressive range, able to play everything from a belovedly snarky assistant in The Devil Wears Prada to a supportive dad in Easy A. And he's no stranger to evil characters either, although his character, Dr. John Wiseman in Monkey Shines, is more slimy than an outright monster like the sexual predator and murderer he played in The Lovely Bones (which garnered him his first Oscar nomination). Unlikable as Wiseman should be, though, Tucci is still able to bring a charm to the character that's always fun to watch. Wiseman is introduced while operating on Allan after his accident, but Wiseman's bedside manner leaves something to be desired. Extremely cocky, Tucci nails the smooth-talking swagger of an egotistical doctor, which he then uses to woo Allan's girlfriend even before the two break up. As Allan and Ella's bond becomes stronger, Wiseman becomes the target of Allan's growing rage, which in turn leads Ella to set the doctor's cabin on fire. It's a satisfying end to a character that Tucci makes very fun to hate.

George Romero Wanted a Different Ending for ‘Monkey Shines’