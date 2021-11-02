Monolith Productions, the studio behind Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and its sequel Middle-earth: Shadow of War, opened 21 new positions for a wide range of professionals, from graphic designers to software engineers. The new positions listed on the studio’s official hiring website indicate that Monolith is getting ready for developing another AAA title, although the nature of the project remains a mystery.

Shadow of Mordor was released in 2014 to become an unexpected success, gathering positive critics and high sales numbers. While the idea of an original game adding to the mythology of The Lord of the Rings was frowned upon before the game’s release, Shadow of Mordor quickly became a fan-favorite experience. The game was praised for its Batman: Arkham-style combat and stealth mechanics, but especially for its Nemesis System. The Nemesis system promoted enemies who killed the player, giving them new abilities and turning even the weakest of Orcs into powerful mini-bosses, should the player fall in combat.

The success of Shadow of Mordor led Monolith Productions to release a sequel in 2017, Shadow of War. The sequel was praised for including fortresses the player could take and defend, increasing the scope of the first game. However, Shadow of War was also criticized for the addition of microtransactions and loot boxes.

Since 2017, Monolith Productions didn’t publicly announce any sequel to Shadow of War. However, considering that Warner Bros. patented the Nemesis System in February of this year, chances are the company intends to reuse it in upcoming titles. And given that Monolith Productions did a great job with the two first titles, it’s fair to assume Warner Bros. wouldn’t move the franchise to another studio.

It’s also possible that Monolith Productions is working on an entirely different Warner Bros. IP since there’s already a new The Lord of the Rings game. Developed by Daedalic Entertainment, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will give players control of Sméagol while the creature escapes from Mordor. While little is known about Gollum, Daedalic already confirmed this will be a narrative-driven game focusing on stealth where players must avoid direct combat.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is set to be released for Xbox and PlayStation consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC at some point in 2022. As soon as Monolith Productions reveals which game they are currently developing, you can expect to read it all here at Collider.

